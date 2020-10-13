Fans Responded To Challenging 2020 By Sharing Old Favorites And New Digital Experiences In Search Of Connection

Fandom Releases Findings from Second Annual State of Fandom Research Report; Provides Insights for Marketers in the Age of COVID and Our "New Normal"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom, the fan-first global entertainment platform, has released findings from its second annual State of Fandom research report—a deep dive into the changing mindset of fans. This year's study examined the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fan experience and the vital connection entertainment provided. Additionally, trended data connected pre/post COVID behaviors and shed an interesting light on how significantly activities have shifted in the past year. While global shelter-in-place orders may have cancelled cons, paused productions and postponed premieres, 67% of people turned to their movie, TV and gaming fandoms to connect and bond with one another, whether virtually or at home, an 80% increase over last year.

"Seventy-four percent of fans spent more time with entertainment during lockdown than they did in previous years," said Fandom CMO Stephanie Fried. "While fads like sourdough starters and puzzles came and went, entertainment stayed strong throughout quarantine because it provided people with what they were missing the most during lockdown: Connection. Movies, television and video games brought people together in 2020, altering the fan experience at a macro level as people processed the changing world around them."

Fandom's platform engages more than 315 million monthly users across more than 250,000 fan communities spanning movies, TV and gaming. With that scale comes the ability to analyze and understand what is inspiring and motivating fans at a macro level.

The State of Fandom research report identified four overarching trends that emerged during COVID, providing critical insights for marketing and media leaders aiming to increase and sustain fan engagement. The key findings are:

Motivated by a desire to connect, entertainment took on increased importance in the home. Half of fans significantly increased their investment in home entertainment across verticals, spending more than previous years on new streaming services, gaming consoles, and family-friendly VOD releases. Eighty percent of co-viewers were motivated to devote more time to entertainment as a way to make shared connections in an otherwise isolating time.

An increasing number of fans turned to entertainment to cope and mentally relax, a 53% increase year-over-year. Over the past eight months, fans' content preferences evolved as the pandemic progressed; from interest in fictional plagues, then comedies, and eventually an escape to fantasy worlds, fans used entertainment as their pandemic prescription.

Interest in nostalgic entertainment increased 78% year-over-year across Fandom's communities: 64% of fans were motivated to rewatch old favorites as a chance to connect with their families and a way to share what they love with others in an otherwise solitary time, a number that rose to 73% for parents of young children.

Gaming has hit the mainstream. Shelter-in-place orders increased the reach of games across demographics as people used games as an additional way to connect and bond virtually. While pre-COVID gamers took the extended time at home as an opportunity to game more, casual and non-gaming fans ignited growth within the category: 55% of casual gaming fans and 30% of non-gaming fans reported that they gamed more while at home. Female traffic to Fandom Gaming communities surged forward by 80% year-over-year.

About the State of Fandom Report

The 2020 State of Fandom report identifies macro-level entertainment patterns and trends based on a survey of 4,000 entertainment fans aged 13-54 in the US and UK. These insights were validated and deepened through Fandom's robust user data, and qualitative and quantitative insights from Fandom's proprietary fan panel. This methodology provides a 360-degree view of the ever-changing entertainment landscape.

About Fandom

Fandom is a global media and entertainment platform powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, Fandom helps fans explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of movies, TV and gaming. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises, watching the latest Emmy-nominated Screen Junkies video or using next-generation D&D Beyond tools, fans come to Fandom platforms to meet other fans in trusted, curated environments. With more than 315 million monthly users and more than 250,000 communities across movies, TV, and gaming, the Fandom audience is extremely young and influential: #1 in index for Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100. For more information visit www.fandom.com

