Krispy Kreme is putting its spin on an iconic treat, bringing fans its first-ever - and the best-ever - cinnamon rolls. Even topping one with iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch! Because … that's how we roll.

Fans can enjoy two cinnamon rolls like never before, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, beginning Sept. 27 (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today, Sept. 27, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy cinnamon rolls like never before - light and airy, hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glaze® - available two ways:

Original Glazed Cinnamon Rollis yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon and then glazed to perfection.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rollis yeast-raised dough, hand‑rolled with cinnamon then glazed and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and finished with a cereal milk icing swirl

"These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls. Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you'll ever taste," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme's cinnamon rolls are available individually or in a special four pack, in-shop and online at participating locations.

Share how you roll with Krispy Kreme's new Original Glazed and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about how Krispy Kreme's cinnamon rolls by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/cinnamonroll.

