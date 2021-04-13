Fannie Mae Earns Seventh Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Award

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This is the seventh consecutive year Fannie Mae's Multifamily business has been acknowledged for its outstanding contributions to increasing adoption of energy-efficiency improvements in housing, and the first such recognition for the company's Single-Family business.

An ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, Fannie Mae is committed to creating positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes through mortgage finance. Leveraging its Green Financing Business, Fannie Mae supports the single-family and multifamily housing markets by financing homes and multifamily communities that meet energy and water saving standards through green building programs and energy and water efficiency improvements.

"We're honored to continue our work with ENERGY STAR to advance sustainability efforts in multifamily housing," said Karyn Sper, Senior Director, Multifamily Green Financing Business, Fannie Mae. "Green Mortgage Financing helps multifamily building owners reduce energy and water consumption and costs, which improves both the overall condition of the property and tenant satisfaction. This speaks to the triple bottom line of positive environmental, social and economic impact, which has been part of Fannie Mae's multifamily sustainability model for a decade."

Fannie Mae introduced its Multifamily Green Financing products to the market in 2011 and securitizes these loans as Green MBS. Since 2012, Fannie Mae has issued more than $87 billion in Green MBS. The Multifamily Green Bond Impact Report highlights the environmental, social and economic benefits of Fannie Mae's green program from 2012-2019 including a projected annual cost savings for tenants of, on average, roughly $178 per family per year.

"Fannie Mae's Single-Family business is thrilled to be included in this year's ENERGY STAR recognition for the first time," said Arthur Johnson, Vice President, Capital Markets, Fannie Mae. "Launching our Single-Family Green MBS last April was an essential step in Fannie Mae's continued commitment to leading and innovating in green finance. We're very proud of how issuance has grown during our first year, especially due to the enthusiastic participation of builder-lenders."

Fannie Mae's Single-Family Green MBS include mortgage loans backed by newly constructed single-family residential homes with ENERGY STAR certifications that meet or exceed the national program requirements for ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Version 3.0. These homes are at least 10% more energy efficient compared to homes built to code and average a 20% improvement overall. Between April 2020 and March 2021, Fannie Mae issued a cumulative $133 million of Single-Family Green MBS.

Fannie Mae is honored to be recognized as a Sustained Excellence Award winner, the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program, and to be part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency.

For additional information on Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business, please visit www.fanniemae.com/green. For details regarding our Single-Family Green MBS, visit www.fanniemae.com/GreenMBS. To learn more about Fannie Mae's commitment to ESG, please visit our ESG page.

About Fannie MaeFannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-earns-seventh-consecutive-energy-star-award-301268056.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae