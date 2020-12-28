Fandom Reveals The Ultimate 'Villains Vs. Heroes' Crossover As Chosen By Fans' Interest And Shares The Biggest Fan Favorites Of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that saw seismic shifts in the consumption of entertainment, Fandom, the fan-first global entertainment platform, revealed which communities were fan-favorites in 2020, including the ultimate Villains...

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that saw seismic shifts in the consumption of entertainment, Fandom, the fan-first global entertainment platform, revealed which communities were fan-favorites in 2020, including the ultimate Villains vs. Heroes lineup.

"Since Fandom is the go-to source for deep information on all imagined entertainment worlds, we know what resonates most with fans, from characters and episodes to cars and magical powers," said Stephanie Fried, Fandom's Chief Marketing Officer. "For example, the Villains community has always attracted double the pageviews of our Heroes communities, yet this year the Heroes community grew twice as fast as the Villains community - not surprisingly people were looking for heroes in 2020! In addition to sharing the biggest fan favorites, we created the ultimate Villains vs. Heroes crossover from every type of content or franchise, based on fan engagement."

Based on fan interest, here are the Fandom communities' top picks for 2020:

Protagonist

Izuku Midoriya - My Hero Academia Tanjiro Kamado - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Ahsoka Tano - Star Wars Naruto Uzumaki - Naruto Shōyō Hinata - Haikyuu!!

Antagonist

Darth Sidious - Star Wars Tom Riddle - Harry Potter Dio Brando - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Muzan Kibutsuji - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Black Noir - The Boys

Anime Characters

Izuku Midoriya - My Hero Academia Tanjiro Kamado - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Naruto Uzumaki - Naruto Shoyo Hinata - Haikyuu!! Eren Yeager - Attack On Titan

Movie Characters

Darth Sidious - Star Wars Voldemort - Harry Potter Sauron - Lord of The Rings Black Widow - MCU Coriolanus Snow - Hunger Games

TV Characters

Zuko - Avatar Ahsoka Tano - Star Wars Ciri - Witcher Stormfront - The Boys Bjorn - Vikings

Gaming Characters

Geralt - Witcher Ellie - Last Of Us Zucker - Animal Crossing All "Unlockable Characters" - Mario Kart Sonic - Sonic the Hedgehog

Magical/Fantastical Items

The Devil Fruit - One Piece Lightsaber Crystal - Star Wars Pale Ore - Hollow Knight Keys - Locke and Key Tesseract - MCU

Vehicles

All Vehicles from GTA V Cars from Forza Horizon 45 Vehicles from Jailbreak 2020 Hot Wheels

Kpop Band

Stray Kids ENHYPEN Secret Number ATEEZ Treasure

Seasons

Miraculous Lady Bug Season 4 Thomas the Tank Engine Series 24 Power Rangers — Power Ranger's Beast Morphers RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Survivor: Winners at War Clone Wars: Season 7

Weapon

Saber from Fate/Grand Order Darksaber from Star Wars All Weapons from Fallout 4 Signal Jammers from GTA Elder Wand from Harry Potter

Magical Powers

Telekenesis Fire Manipulation Electricity Manipulation Darkness Manipulation Time Manipulation

Fastest Growing Communities

Genshin Impact Among Us Adopt Me Jujutsu Kaisen Aesthetics (lifestyle community)

