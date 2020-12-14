Fancards And EGifter Launch New Online Gift Card Shop

Fans can now send physical or virtual gift Mastercard® featuring their favorite college teams to anyone in the United States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday shopping season, University Fancards LLC, the nation's leading provider of collegiately-licensed prepaid cards, USIO Inc., and eGifter have joined forces to make it easier than ever to purchase and send the perfect Fancard Gift Mastercard to the college sports fan in your life. Through the Fancards website , consumers have the ability to send a physical or virtual Gift Mastercard featuring their favorite college teams.

"We're extremely excited about the new technology we've developed with USIO and eGifter," remarked Greg Boggs, Co-Founder and EVP of Operations, Fancards. "This new platform we've created will greatly enhance the consumer experience on our site and give customers the ability to deliver gift cards instantly that a recipient can add to their Apple Pay ® or Google Pay ® digital wallet."

Boggs continued, "This new solution for gift giving also opens up possible enhancements for our product line that are in development. We are aiming to announce new features over the coming months."

USIO Inc., (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, has been partnered with Fancards since 2018 when the company launched collegiately licensed prepaid reloadable Mastercards. Together, Fancards and USIO worked with eGifter on the new platform.

Boggs added, "eGifter has a terrific platform and a wealth of customer experience. Fancards is excited to partner with them to power our gift card sales so more college sports fans are able to share their fandom with friends and loved ones."

The new Gift Mastercard platform for the Fancards website is the latest product expansion for the company, which has continued to aggressively add to its roster of teams for its Fancard Prepaid GPR Mastercard and Fancard Gift Mastercard products. Most recently, the University of Virginia Cavaliers were introduced to the lineup, on the heels of the Army Black Knights, Auburn Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia Tech Hokies, and USC Trojans.

Anyone looking to purchase a Gift Mastercard can visit shop.myfancard.com .

About FancardsFancards is the nation's leading provider of collegiately licensed prepaid products, and creates new ways for fans to pay with team pride through a fintech-focused approach designed for fans of over 25 partner universities. Fancards collegiate partnerships include premier brands such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and more. For more information, please visit www.myFancard.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

About USIO, Inc.USIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO) supports Fancards' prepaid reloadable card program, card processing, and the development of Fancards web and mobile applications.

About eGifterThe eGifter eGifting Platform™ was launched in 2011. We enable retailers and strategic partners to manage and grow their gifting and stored value programs. eGifter Rewards™ and our Gift Card API™ add gift cards to a wide range of corporate reward and incentive programs. On eGifter.com and our apps for iOS and Android we offer consumers a gift card marketplace and digital gift card wallet to buy gift cards, earn loyalty points, access flash sales, get cash back, send group gifts and save.

To learn more about eGifter's services for merchants and retailers, visit Corporate.eGifter.com. For rewards and incentives programs, visit eGifterRewards.com. For consumer gift cards sales visit eGifter.com or download eGifter's Mobile app available for iOS and Android.

The Fancard Gift Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. This card may be used everywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement.

Apple Pay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Google Pay is a trademark of Google LLC

