Fan Pass Concludes Another Successful Event As Artists Perform For Fans During Halloween Streaming Showcase

Company looks forward to additional holiday-themed events as a New Year Approaches

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a recap and announce the results of its Halloween event, which featured performances by several artists who recently approved their artist channels on the Fan Pass platform and now have the ability to schedule, promote and hold virtual events.

On Oct. 31, the Company's virtual venue hosted live stream performances by artists S-mack (x2), Mamd, R.T.A and Ball Hog Beats, providing each artist with their own virtual stage tailored to the unique style and sound of each.

Spanning over three full hours, the events generated additional content for each artist channel as well as the Fan Pass platform in general. The performances are now available to fans via the Fan Pass app or the Fan Pass website http://www.fanpasslive.com and can be viewed using the "Live On Demand" playback feature.

"We, along with our friends, family and staff, enjoyed viewing each one of these performances. Even more enjoyable was the excitement expressed in discussions centering on all Fan Pass has to offer, and we envision a bright future for the platform and our brand. In total, the events generated over 15,933 impressions by approximately 124 users, as well as attracting more than 545 fan interactions with artist content, which continues to show traction and display how our model works. We believe our vision is already beginning to redefine the artist-fan relationship as we push forward to support each artist at every level and work to simultaneously uncover new revenue opportunities for them. Thank you to all our performers, their fans and our shareholders for your support," said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists - all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com