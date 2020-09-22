Fan Pass Announces Successful Test Of Its New Live Streaming Feature As Artist Jetblacc Performs Live Directly From His Mobile Device

CAMPBELL, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce artist, Jetblacc, performed a live event on Sunday, September 20, 2020 utilizing the new Fan Pass feature that allows live streaming directly from an Android, iPhone or mobile device.

Jetblacc fashions himself as a rising star from Queens NY and is quickly getting the ear of the streets with songs such as "Arm & Hammer Hand", and "Heat." He also just released a 10-track album, which he debuted live for the first time on Fan Pass. Jetblacc is here to make his mark and joining Fan Pass was another step in building that momentum for him.

The performance attracted viewers from various locations including California, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Washington, New York, Florida, Ontario Canada and Alberta Canada. Collectively the event generated fan sign-ups on the Fan Pass platform, as well as content views totaling 463 impressions and interactions.

"Not all artists have a full production set up, nor do they always intend to do so. In fact, more often than not they simply need controls that allow for a push-button type of experience right from their phone. This gives artists the ability to go live at any time, for any type of live entertainment or communication with their fans," said Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

"The ability to 'Go Live' from a mobile device has been a major cornerstone of the Fan Pass vision, and having options for all artists who wish to perform an online event or virtual performance, is what Fan Pass continues to strive for as we continue to onboard new artists daily. We are only a few short weeks away from making a big splash with a full production version of this new feature, which will be announced and promoted to all artists," concluded Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

