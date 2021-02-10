Fan Pass Announces Appointment Of John Haugh As VP Sales, Operations & Business Development

Experienced industry executive joins Fan Pass team to manage operational growth, brand advertisers, sponsors and new revenue opportunities

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. John Haugh to the Fan Pass team as the Company sees continued growth and kicks off its February 2021 artist promotions.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 10,000 touring miles under his belt as a music artist himself, Mr. Haugh's career spans the media and advertising landscape, encompassing multiple publishing groups, live venues, websites and retail music sales across various networks. During this time, he was able to develop and grow new relationships with major music labels and distribution and marketing executives, and he established regular correspondence with familiar names such as WEA, Universal, Sony Music, RED Distribution, Atlantic, Virgin Music, 4AD, Warner Bros., American Records and more.

Haugh was also the first publishing director to begin landing major concert promoters and entertainment purveyors to his roster of relationships, starting with then "Bill Graham Presents," which was later acquired by another of his longtime clients "Live Nation," and further including Planet Entertainment, AEG, Goldenvoice, Concerts West, Nederlander Concerts, Jam Theatricals, Broadway San Jose and more.

Representing advertising agencies and marketing managers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more, Mr. Haugh has successfully secured advertising dollars and relationships with companies such as Nissan and Intel Corporation as well as forging direct relationships with media buyers and distributors for Anheuser-Busch, Miller Brewing (now Miller Coors), Mickey's, Beck's Beer, San Miguel and Dos Equis. Collectively, this experience provided the vision for what would soon be a major shift to digital marketing, and he developed programmatic display sales efforts for multiple large-scale websites; managed inventory and performance analytics for web traffic, digital and display ads, email marketing delivery and performance; and managed promotions, company branding and on-site marketing opportunities that became widely respected by his team of over 100 direct reports. This included event partnerships and national media buying efforts with multimillion-dollar budgets.

"We are blessed and excited to have Mr. Haugh join our team. He has firsthand knowledge of what it takes to be a touring music artist and, even more importantly, understands the pain points of artists and where Fan Pass can be the most supportive as we continue with our platform updates, new features, revenue opportunities and overall growth plans for the Company," said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

"In addition to his relationships and industry experience, he has the ability to connect with existing team members, build strong teams as we manage a very dynamic growth curve, and open doors that drive revenue opportunities, and we believe we couldn't have found a more perfect fit. As with anything that is defining a new industry and growing at such a rapid pace, traditional management, budgets, sales tracking, metrics, forecasting and accountability all play a huge role in choosing a candidate for this role, and John deploys best practices in all these areas, giving me confidence in his leadership moving forward," Rositano added.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company's flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists - all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the Company, visit www.Friendable.com.

