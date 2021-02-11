Fan Controlled Football And Susan G. Komen® Partner To Save Lives From Breast Cancer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that empowers fans to call the plays in real-time, today announced a new partnership with Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, to help Komen's life-saving work by raising critical funds throughout the league's inaugural season.

The FCF season officially kicks off on Saturday, February 13 th at 8:00pm from the Infinite Energy Center in Macon, GA. All FCF games will be livestreamed on Twitch and broadcast live on the gaming network, VENN.

As part of the league's commitment to help combat breast cancer throughout the regular season and playoffs, Fan Controlled Football will implement numerous elements as part of the partnership with Komen:

Officials, outfitted complementary by Smitty's Officials Apparel in support of the program, will sport pink shirts, black caps with pink ribbons, and throw pink flags in the event of a penalty.

Each team's Coaches' Challenge will trigger a fan-voted "Replay for the Cure" in which fans decide whether or not to overturn the ref's call, and including a call to action for fans to donate; and fans can earn more weighted voting power by learning about the cause in the days leading up to game day

During halftime and the postgame show, FCF will replay a key "moment" from the game, with another call to action for fans to donate.

Susan G. Komen logos will be visible on arena LEDs, as well as on the FCF website and a hyperlink to www.komen.org/FCF.

A blog post will be live on the FCF site at www.fcf.io, along with a link to donate at www.komen.org/FCF.

"My mother is a survivor. I shaved my head in support of her as she went through her treatments. This is something that has impacted me personally, as it has so many others as well," said Sohrob Farudi, Co-Founder and CEO of Fan Controlled Football. "As we are set to launch Season v1.0, we want to do our part to share the importance of getting screenings, and to help save the lives of our loved ones. We need to beat this thing."

The FCF, which combines the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games, is the first real-world professional sports league where fans will get to call all the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling.

As 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has been touched or will be touched by this disease. Breast cancer not only affects the person that is diagnosed, but it also is felt by their family and friends. Komen is the trusted partner of breast cancer patients, survivors and their families, providing critical information and support throughout the breast cancer journey.

Funds raised by this partnership will help support Komen's work to advocate on behalf of breast cancer patients and survivors, invest in breakthrough research and provide needed support to those facing breast cancer today.

