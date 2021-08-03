Famous Amos® Introduces Its New Famous Amos Wonders From The World Featuring Internationally-inspired Flavors

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day ( August 4), the Famous Amos Brand is being reimagined for today's world.While sticking with its bite-sized shape that people know and love, Famous Amos is shaking things up by introducing three new recipes with premium ingredients from around the world, including coconut from the Philippines, chocolate from Belgium and hazelnuts from the Mediterranean.

"We heard from our fans that quality ingredients are most important to them, so we're relaunching Famous Amos cookies with this in mind," said Rachna Patel, Senior Director, Distinctive Brands at Ferrara. "We selected the best ingredients from around the world for our three new globally inspired flavors and we can't wait for everyone to try them."

The new Famous Amos Wonders From the World will feature three new takes on an elevated classic chocolate chip cookie with:

Belgian Chocolate Chips Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chips Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chips

To reflect the brand's move to a modern, premium cookie, Famous Amos is also bringing a contemporary refined look to the packaging with location-inspired graphics meant to invite the consumer into another world of flavor and resealable stand-up packaging to lock in freshness.

Famous Amos Wonders From the World just started to hit shelves now and will be available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide. They will be available in a 7oz pantry bag for a suggested retail price of $4.49.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the Famous Amos product portfolio, visit www.famousamos.com and follow @FamousAmos on Instagram and Facebook.

About Famous AmosFamous Amos has been a beloved brand since 1975, known for its classic chocolate chip cookies. In its most recent relaunch, Famous Amos introduced a new line of crunchy, bite-size cookies: Famous Amos Wonders From The World. Its new recipes are made with the finest ingredients that allow you to savor the world in a bite.

About Ferrara:Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

