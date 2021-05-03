Family Research Council Welcomes Meg Kilgannon As Senior Fellow For Education Studies

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council is pleased to announce that Meg Kilgannon has joined the FRC team as Senior Fellow for Education Studies. Meg formerly worked as Director of the Office of Faith and Opportunity Initiatives at the Department of Education for the Trump administration and comes to us with significant experience working on contemporary issues in the education arena. Before joining the Trump administration, Meg worked with FRC and others on education-related issues of importance to social conservatives; her previous work included producing FRC's brochure, " The SPLC's Teaching Tolerance: What Parents, Teachers, and Administrators Need to Know."

In recent years, the radical Left has increasingly pushed critical race theory, the 1619 project, and transgender ideology into public schools - in addition to their usual push for radical sex ed. In her role with FRC, Meg will help chart the course for the dramatic change that is needed in America's education system and help FRC Action transform school boards through education activism.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"We are happy to welcome Meg Kilgannon to our FRC policy team, and we look forward to the ways her advocacy will help to advance Family Research Council's efforts to protect young schoolchildren from the dangerous indoctrination being pushed by the radical Left."

Meg Kilgannon, FRC's Senior Fellow for Education Studies added: "It is a joy to return to the team here at FRC, where family is the priority. I look forward to addressing the critical issues facing parents and educators today and working with partners at the state and local level to make sure our elected officials truly understand the frustration parents are feeling and do their best for our students and our country."

