Family Research Council Action To Hold Virtual Values Voter Summit To Rally Freedom Loving Americans To Pray, Vote, And Stand

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET, the 15th annual Values Voter Summit will kick off. Instead of attending in person, this year values voters will join the all-virtual event from their own homes and churches.

Confirmed speakers include President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Dr. Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Pastor Jack Hibbs, Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), Michele Bachmann, Gary Bauer, Abby Johnson, Bishop Vincent Mathews, Eric Metaxas, Dr. Albert Mohler, Tim Wildmon, Benjamin Watson, Andrew Wommack, Melissa Ohden, Virginia Prodan, Scott Rasmussen, Abigail Shrier, Dr. Carol Swain, Larry Taunton, and Scott Turner, the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, among others.

This year's summit will also feature a brand-new episode format. These episodes will feature roundtable discussion and interviews and will stream live September 22-25 from 8:00 - 9:30 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, due to the online format, registration is offered at no charge, providing free access to the nightly episodes, as well as the activist training session, which will stream on September 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Eastern.

Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins issued the following statement:

"This year's virtual Values Voter Summit will serve as the convention of social conservatives. For each of the last 14 years, thousands have traveled to our nation's capital to give voice to faith, family, and freedom and hear from our nation's leaders as they make commitments based on those issues. While values voters won't be attending in person, they can join the summit virtually and receive the tools they need to engage in what I believe is the most consequential election in our Republic's history.

"The November election will be a critical test for America. The party platforms offer a stark contrast; the Democratic platform has grown increasingly radical as the far Left expands its influence, while the Republican platform preserves a robust defense of religious liberty, biblical marriage, and pro-life principles. Nothing less than the future of faith, family, and freedom in America is on the ballot this year.

"All freedom loving Americansmust register and then get out and vote. It's time to pray, vote, and stand," concluded Perkins.

To attend the virtual event, register here: www.valuesvotersummit.org.

Values Voter Summit 2020 sponsors also include AFA Action, American Values, Truth & Liberty Coalition, and Family Research Council. Bott Radio Network is the radio sponsor, and The Christian Post is the first-time media sponsor.

