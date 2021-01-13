Family Owned, Small Business Launches Clean Wish Candle Holders To Keep Families Safe And Traditions Alive

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New startup, Voltum, LLC, officially announced today the launch of their new product Clean Wish Candle Holders. Developed by three generations of one family during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clean Wish Candle Holders are a clear, simple suction cup candle holder designed to fit standard birthday candles and stick to any cake cover.

During 2020, it became clearer than ever before just how easily germs are spread via respiratory droplets. A 2017 study in the Journal of Food Research found that blowing out candles increases bacteria on a cake by an average of 1400% which is 10 times more than double dipping your food. "We wanted to find a way to make this tradition sanitary, yet as similar as possible to the traditional way," said Victoria Hatton, of Voltum, LLC. "As parents and grandparents, we know how important it is to get that classic photo of kids blowing out their candles."

Highlights:

Attaches to any cake cover.

Adapters are included to account for skinny candles and number/letter candles.

Get traditional "Birthday Wish" photos of kids and family.

Easily removeable, washable and reusable.

All ages can have candles for their birthday without an abundance of wax or candle holes on the cake.

Each box contains 16 suction cup candle holders and 20 adapters to fit almost any birthday candle.

Available on our website, cleanwishcandleholders.com, amazon.com, etsy.com and coming soon to Amazon.CA ( Canada ).

According to Hatton, "We realize that no one has ever died from birthday cake and that no one wants to admit to a 'new normal,' but it really goes beyond this current pandemic as a common courtesy to guests and a sanitary measure - just like sneezing into your elbow or 'sneeze guards' over salad bars."

About Us: Clean Wish Candle Holders were developed by Lyle Addicks, a retired manufacturing engineer with the help of his wife Denise, two daughters, Victoria and Linda and their families. The grandchildren, Lillian (14), Jeremy (11), Danielle (9) and Katherine (9) had the important jobs of modeling for packaging and advertising, editing media and eating cake. Voltum, LLC is a family business. We want to help keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible now and in the future.

For product details and pricing, please visit www.cleanwishcandles.com.

