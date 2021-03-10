Family Office Networks Announces Series A Capital Raise To Fuel Fintech Expansion

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Networks, the largest collaborative family office community in the world, announced today that it is embarking on a Series A capital raise to fuel business expansion in order to meet increased...

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Networks, the largest collaborative family office community in the world, announced today that it is embarking on a Series A capital raise to fuel business expansion in order to meet increased demand from its fast-growing fintech platform dedicated to the family office space.

"With the number of millionaires and billionaires over the last ten years, the demand for access to these wealthy families is the highest it has ever been. The number of family offices has quintupled in the last five years to include 20,000+ single and multi- family offices. Assets under management also have grown to an estimated $14T in wealth management industry," said Family Office Networks Founder and CEO Andrew Schneider.

FON is doing its Series A raise to help grow its fintech, media and other areas of its eco-structure. To learn more about the capital raise, join Andrew Schneider to learn about FON's future goals. Seating is available for qualified investors only. You can RSVP at the link here.

"We're privileged to have a global network of 12,000 family offices, plus trusted advisors who serve them, and we understand the investment preferences and lifestyle requirements of this hard to connect with investor segment. Therein lies a very significant opportunity. New managers typically rely on 'friends and family' money or perhaps a key investor to launch their fund, yet once they've launched they want allocations from family offices and UHNW individuals. Likewise, luxury goods and services seek access to traditionally elusive family offices to tell their story. That's where we come in. Family offices control $4 trillion+ in investment capital and depend on us to help them identify and reach their objectives and goals," Schneider said.

"Fintech companies backed by venture capital firms and family offices raised almost $38.5 billion last year and are set to exceed that record in 2021, according to FON data. We're well-positioned as one of the only Fintech companies serving the family office sector and the outlook for our growth trajectory is incredible," said Schneider.

"Anyone who is interested in hearing more about the capital raise and learning more about Family Offices' four main divisions, is invited to tune into a webinar scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 th at 1pm EST. Click the link here to RSVP," said Schneider.

For a quick view of our divisions consisting of media, fintech, and strategic partnerships as well as our affiliated broker dealer, click the link here to learn more about Family Office Networks. If you have additional questions or believe Family Office Networks aligns with your business model and goals, we invite you email Andrew Schneider at andrew@familyofficenetworks.com.

About Family Office Networks

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families' access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 500,000 users, including 10,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

Media Contact - andrew@familyofficenetworks.com - P: 1-561-463-4300

