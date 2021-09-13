Family Jeweler Shane Co. Opens Newly Redesigned Cupertino Store On 19900 Stevens Creek Blvd With Beautiful New Showroom And Largest Location

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Co., the largest family-owned jewelry company in the United States, today announced the move and opening of their new and reimagined store in Cupertino, California. Located at 19900 Stevens Creek Boulevard, with a spacious new showroom that offers a hands-on and unique store experience for customers, the redeveloped store location is the largest of the company's 20 across the United States.

"We've been waiting with anticipation to welcome our customers into our newly redesigned Cupertino store that offers a unique in-store experience that reflects the core values and unique differentiators of the Shane Co. brand in a modern, multi-dimensional way," said Rordan Shane, President and CEO of Shane Co. "We pride ourselves on offering the best customer experience of any jeweler and our new store was designed to ensure we can deliver on that promise everyday with every customer."

Nestled in the "heart" of Silicon Valley, in the same community as Apple's headquarters, this flagship Shane Co. offers a modern, educational, and immersive customer-centric shopping experience. Guests can browse an incomparable selection of fine fashion jewelry including engagement rings in 14K yellow, white and the signature Shane Co. shade of rose gold, as well as platinum and choose from directly sourced and hand selected diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and gemstones. A new custom-lighted "selfie station" encourages guests to photograph and share their selections to their favorite social channels.

Guests are encouraged to educate themselves about Shane Co.'s commitment to ethical sourcing as well as their in-house design process through three dimensional in-store displays. The showroom experience presents vintage jewelry-making tools, a natural gemstone nook highlighting the journey from natural to finished pieces, and a viewing area to watch jewelers as they work - just a few examples of the interactive touchpoints where guests can learn more information about Shane Co. products and gemstones. Visit www.shaneco.com for full details.

Additional Shane Co. Cupertino Store Highlights:

Largest showroom of all Shane Co. locations

Largest selection of diamonds, gemstones, and fine jewelry to try on

Welcoming lobby with coffee bar and greeter station

Interactive world map showing where Shane Co.'s conflict-free diamonds and gemstones are directly sourced

Selfie station with the lightbox to make you and your jewelry sparkle

Jeweler Workshop where you can watch jewelers working

Rough gemstones that customers can hold

What Makes Shane Co. Different?

Best-In-Class Customer Service

Free Lifetime Warranty that covers the center stone, resizing, maintenance, and more

Unparalleled Upgrade Program for diamonds, gemstones and metal

Always Ethically Sourced/Conflict-Free

Superior Natural Diamonds and Gemstones

Onsite Jewelers at every location

Unique Jewelry Personalization Options

Onsite Laser Engraving Technology

No Pressure Shopping Atmosphere with Non-Commission Jewelry Consultants

Free Shipping and Free 60-Day Returns

New Shane Co. Cupertino Store Location

19900 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

Shane Co. Cupertino Store Hours

Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Shopping Options

Drop by in-store during open hours

Schedule an appointment.

Curbside Service for order pickups

About Shane Co.Shane Co. is a fourth-generation, family-owned jeweler committed to offering fine jewelry of the highest quality, from diamonds and engagement rings to gifts for any occasion. Shane Co. is a direct importer of diamonds, rubies, sapphires, pearls, and other gemstones and operates 20 stores in 13 states, as well as an online store at www.ShaneCo.com. The jeweler is recognized in the industry as a price leader offering the finest array of customer benefits, including a Free Lifetime Warranty and a 60-day Money-back Guarantee. More than just a jewelry store, Shane Co. is your friend in the jewelry business.

