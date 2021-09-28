NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- #FreePeterMaxis a grassroots movement demanding the release of 84-year-old renowned artist Peter Max from an unconstitutional and predatory guardianship that has severely restricted his access to family and friends while depleting his bank account of millions of dollars. The campaign is urging supporters to sign an open letter that will be sent to public officials who have jurisdiction over guardianships (also known as conservatorships).

The involuntary isolation and cruel treatment of Peter at the hands of the court-appointed guardian (a stranger) began almost a year before COVID in violation of his civil liberties and human rights. The letter (below) details the exploitation and can be signed at www.FreePeterMax.com.

Prominent individuals who have already signed include: Michael Lang(Producer & Creator of the Woodstock Music Festival), Prof. Philip C. Marshall (grandson of Brooke Astor), Tom Freston (former Chairman & CEO of MTV Networks and former Viacom Co-President & Co-COO), Mary L. Trump, Bradford Disney Lund(grandson of Walt Disney who is also trapped in an abusive conservatorship), Catherine Falk (daughter of Peter Falk, pioneer of The Peter Falk Bill), Kerry Rooney-Mack (daughter of Mickey Rooney, family rights advocate), Dr. Teresa Kay-Aba Kennedy(elder justice advocate), as well as Co-Founders of Free Britney America and other advocates across the country.

The full letter and a list of prominent individuals who have already signed onto it can be found online at FreePeterMax.com

The campaign can also be reached via:Twitter: @FreePeterMax Facebook: @FreePeterMax Instagram @FreePeterMax

AN URGENT CALL TO SAVE THE LIFE OF PETER MAX

Peter Max - Pop Artist, 84-year-old devoted and loving father, loyal and compassionate friend, Holocaust survivor, animal and human rights advocate, and a victim of Alzheimer's Disease - is being kept in forced isolation in a predatory guardianship in New York City. The guardianship has depleted his hard-earned life's earnings by over $16 million, with millions being paid, without his permission, to the court-appointed guardians and attorneys who now control all aspects of his life.

Since 2019, Peter's family and friends have been privately waging a legal battle to free Peter from his involuntary isolation at the hands of strangers; restore to him his dignity; and allow him to be surrounded by loved ones at the end of his life. After more than two years of isolation, Peter's loved ones fear he is losing his will to live. His health has steeply declined; he appears dangerously over-medicated; and his family and friends fear for his life.

Peter is gentle, loving, and a deeply sensitive man. Everyone close to him knows that he thrives with companionship and suffers without it. Peter was born in Nazi Germany; he escaped with only his parents, with most of his family killed by the Nazis. He grew up as a refugee in Shanghai. The trauma and loss that Peter experienced at a young age has stayed with him throughout his life. Peter arrived in Brooklyn as a teenage immigrant with a hope for the American dream and a love for freedom. The beauty in his art was his answer to the war.

