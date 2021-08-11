Family Files Negligence Lawsuit Following Drowning Of 13-year-old Son

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Houston couple whose son died last week in a local swimming pool has filed a lawsuit alleging that the owners and managers of the facility were negligent in causing the death of the 13-year-old.

According to the filing in Harris County District Court by Sonya and Jeff Raetze, Heritage Park Village Homeowners Association and two management companies responsible for the Quillback Park pool were aware of a gap in the pool's perimeter fence, a problem that existed for several years without being repaired. It is believed that the child, who was born with a developmental disability and could not swim, accessed the 75-foot-long recreation and lap pool through that fence in the early morning hours of August 5. His lifeless body was found in the pool at approximately 8 a.m.

"This is a tragedy that should not have happened," says the family's attorney Derek Potts of the Potts Law Firm. "It happened because the association and these companies chose to look the other way rather than making sensible, minor repairs. Property owners have to be aware of the dangers of swimming pools and provide reasonable protections for the public. Unfortunately, that did not happen in this case."

In addition to the homeowner's association, Houston Community Management Services Inc. and Associa Living Inc. are named as defendants. The case is Raetzke v. Heritage Park Homeowners Association et al, No. 2021-49194, in the 127th District Court in Harris County. This morning a temporary restraining order was agreed to by all parties in the case to preserve evidence.

About the Potts Law Firm:The Potts Law Firm diligently pursues a variety of complex litigation and mass tort matters, from complex pharmaceutical cases to personal injury claims. The firm's team of highly competent attorneys has experience in many different areas of the law. Taking into account every detail of a case, firm attorneys work tirelessly to pursue just compensation, regardless of the obstacles faced.

Media Contact:Barry Pound 800-559-4534 barry@androvett.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-files-negligence-lawsuit-following-drowning-of-13-year-old-son-301353510.html

SOURCE Potts Law Firm