Family Files Lawsuit Against Lubrizol After Chemical Leak

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Houston mother, who was injured during the recent Lubrizol chemical plant leak, has filed a lawsuit alleging that the defendant's reckless disregard for safety resulted in the unnecessary exposure of harmful chemicals to both her and her two children.

According to the court filing, on Sunday, August 15, 2021 a chemical reported to be Mercaptan was released into the air out of a rail car in the Lubrizol Corporation plant in Deer Park, Texas. Mercaptan is a colorless gas known for its pungent odor and is extremely flammable and toxic in high concentration. The chemical is known to cause respiratory issues such as irritation in the nose, throat, and mouth. It can also cause a cough, shortness of breath, bronchial or lung hemorrhage, and in severe cases coma and/or death.

Cassandra Gouldie says that she and two of her daughters have continued to experience negative side effects such as headaches, stomach aches, shortness of breath, wheezing in the chest and worsening asthma symptoms. She and her children are receiving ongoing medical care for their injuries.

The family's attorney, Derek Potts of Potts Law Firm, said: "This is unfortunately yet another example of grossly negligent conduct by one of the many chemical plants in the greater Houston area which subjected its residents to terror and physical injuries. Entire communities should not have to Shelter in Place due to the gross negligence of plant operators."

The Potts Law Firm also filed a temporary restraining order to ensure that the chemical plant does not destroy any evidence relevant to the case. Lubrizol agreed to preserve the evidence.

The lawsuit is ­­Casandra Gouldie, Individually and as Next Friend of M.G., Minor, and R.G., Minor v. Lubrizol Chemical, No. 2021-53570 filed in the 165th District Court in Harris County.

