Families With Special Needs Member Aren't Prepared

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of estate planning for families with a special-needs member cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, many people are confused anxious and fearful of getting their estate planning work in place. With that in mind, Rob Wrubel, CFP recently published 30 Days to Your Special-Needs Trust. The compact but informative and easy-to-read book provides explanations of terms, importance of government benefits, and recommendations for actions from Wrubel--a special needs planning expert and author who is also the father of a daughter with Down syndrome. Wrubel's previous books were the award-winning and best-selling book " Financial Freedom for Special Needs Families: 9 Building Blocks to Reduce Stress, Preserve Benefits, and Create a Fulfilling Future" and " Protect Your Family: Life Insurance Basics For Special Needs Planning ."

Wrubel has dealt first-hand with the financial and legal challenges faced by parents of children with special needs. He knows the importance of proper planning that can create funds and protect invaluable benefits. He is committed to helping families live a high quality of life and good planning is a cornerstone to that commitment.

One area Wrubel feels people with special needs considerations need more education about is estate planning. This book is for those people. It is also a great tool for CPAs, Attorneys and healthcare providers to provide the families they know with a special needs member. Among the topics covered are how to start your estate planning portfolio, the value of benefits, choosing an attorney, and what do the terms guardian, trustees and beneficiaries mean.

"A good plan lets you choose where your money goes, who steps in to help you and your family, and how you manage your taxes," said Wrubel. "Without a good plan, you are at the mercy of the courts, your family, and the state rules governing social programs. Don't leave these major decisions to chance. Give your family direction. Protect benefits and the environment you've put in place for your son or daughter with a developmental disability."

About Rob Wrubel: Rob Wrubel, CFP® AIF® AEP®, lives in Colorado Springs, Co with his three children. His middle child, Sarah, was born with Down syndrome. Besides being an award-winning, best-selling author, Wrubel is also the creator of Blueprints--a financial-planning process designed to help families with a special-needs member get out of debt, save for retirement, and protect and enhance potential government benefits for their family member with special needs. Wrubel is a Senior Vice President with Cascade Investment Group, Inc., in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and he has donated his time and support to the following charitable organization: Pikes Peak Community Foundation, Cheyenne Village Board of Directors and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, the Colorado Fund for People with Disabilities, and the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association.

