Famed Local Meteorologist To MC Arizona Annual Startup Event

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program is holding its annual Startup Connection event from September 17 th through the 18 th.

The free two-day event starts with a reception on Friday night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Golf Resort in Downtown Chandler. Networking, food, drinks, and special recognition of Chandler Innovations Incubator's fastest-growing companies. The reception's master of ceremonies will be Ian Schwartz, an Arizona celebrity and renowned Morning Meteorologist at KPHO/KTVK Arizona's Family.

"As an East Valley native, I know how important it is to support local small businesses, especially ones looking to improve our community through technology and innovation," said Schwartz. "These businesses are our future."

The reception is sponsored by Fennemore, one of Arizona's prestigious law firms and 2021 Top Listed Law Firm Rated by Best Lawyers in America ®.

The second day will include a series of interactive workshops and panel discussions featuring some of the best subject matter experts in the state. These workshops will be held at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center.

This year's theme is " Harnessing Technology to Build Community." Presenters will explore the various ways technology has impacted how organizations conduct business and build relationships with all stakeholders. Attendees will learn how to leverage technology to work smarter and create lasting ties with their customers, employees, and the community.

"We are thrilled to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and thought leaders to help companies that provide solutions to consumers, create jobs, and contribute to our economy," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "Startup Connection was successfully held virtually last year, but we are so delighted to be able to offer an in-person experience once again."

Registration is now open! For more information, visit: https://www.innovationsincubator.com/the-startup-connection.html

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses that includes curriculum, mentoring, and community events. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET.

