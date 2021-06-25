Falvey Cargo Underwriting Partners With The Mission To Seafarers To Support International Seafarer Welfare

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group and its subsidiary companies have chosen to directly align its 2021 philanthropy efforts with causes related to our business operations. For this reason, Falvey Cargo Underwriting announces its formal support of, international seafarer welfare charity, The Mission to Seafarers.

We intentionally make our announcement today: June 25 th which marks the "Day of the Seafarer" - a day to formally recognize those responsible for vessel operations, and for the safe and smooth delivery of the valuable cargo Falvey, and others, insure each day.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), "The day not only acknowledges the invaluable work of seafarers, but also aims to bring global attention to the issues affecting their work and lives, such as piracy. It calls on governments to develop policies that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at ports and asks private ship companies and owners to provide their employees proper facilities and comforts while they are at sea."

Support of The Mission is not new to Falvey, as our Senior Vice President - Canada, Isabelle Therrien, has laid some valuable groundwork in the Toronto/ Hamilton port region: "It has been a privilege to be part of an organization who supports me volunteering some of my time with The Mission to Seafarers of Southern Ontario. As a Cargo insurance underwriter, I couldn't think of a better way to support the real risk-takers of the global supply chain. Whether through fundraising, packing gift bags for the Holidays or delivering the Holiday gifts bags to the ships, it has been rewarding to be part of the great work done by The Mission to Seafarers."

In recognizing this new partnership, Revd Canon Andrew Wright, Secretary General of The Mission to Seafarers said, 'The Mission to Seafarers is delighted to be making this joint announcement of our partnership with Falvey Insurance Group, who are headquartered on Rhode Island. The company have supported our work in Toronto for some time and now wish to extend their support across our North American operations. We look forward to working with them and helping as many seafarers as possible, whilst engaging Falvey Insurance Group staff in support of our work.'

Falvey's President and CEO, Mike Falvey adds, "Never has there been a year in recent history where the work of the seafarer has been more center stage. When the world came to a complete stop during the pandemic, seafarers were sailing across the world to ensure delivery of products including critical supplies. Falvey Cargo is proud to support The Mission to Seafarers to express our thanks and acknowledge the men and women who ensure the safe movement of product throughout the globe. We very much look forward to the expanded partnership with The Mission to Seafarers and making an impact on the seafarer community."

About Falvey Cargo Underwriting Falvey Cargo underwrites marine cargo coverage in three cargo industry segments: General Cargo, Life Sciences, and Technology. Founded in 1995, Falvey Cargo Underwriting has evolved into the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's of London, offering the highest capacity in the marine cargo market. Falvey Cargo has over 150 years of combined marine cargo underwriting experience, global reach with local expertise servicing clients around the world from offices in Rhode Island, California, Colorado, New York, North Carolina, Washington, Canada, and London, and dedicated loss prevention, claims processing, and recovery services in-house.

www.falveycargounderwriting.com

About Falvey Insurance GroupFalvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" underwrite on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Nationwide, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

About The Mission to SeafarersThe Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.5 million men and women who face danger every day to keep our global economy afloat. We work in over 200 ports in 50 countries caring for seafarers of all ranks, nationalities and beliefs. Through our global network of chaplains, staff and volunteers we offer practical, emotional and spiritual support to seafarers through ship visits, drop-in seafarers' centres and a range of welfare and emergency support services.

https://www.missiontoseafarers.org/

Media Contact: Megan Bell, 401-214-5600, mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falvey-cargo-underwriting-partners-with-the-mission-to-seafarers-to-support-international-seafarer-welfare-301320304.html

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group