Fall TV 2020: All Five Virtual Events Drew Experts, Big Industry Crowds

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future PLC ( FUTR.L) drew leading executives from across the Media and Entertainment industry to its month-long, all-virtual Fall TV 2020 event, co-produced with industry-leading publications Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, NEXT | TV and TVTechnology. The industry community joined in droves to learn about the Future of Television by participating in the event usually known as NYC TV Week.

Clearly, this format is not just viable — for many attendees, it's preferable.

"We knew we had a series of high-quality programs and an exceptional lineup of speakers but the demand from the industry was strong for the first all-virtual Fall TV, and the high number of registrations confirmed that we were delivering the right level of content for the industry," said Future Vice President and Global Editor in Chief Bill Gannon. "Clearly, this format is not just viable — for many attendees, it's preferable. Even after we can all get together in person again, we see offering more virtual options as an important component to our live events. There's a lot of demand."

Registrations were strong both overall and for individual tracks

More people registered than during previous live events

Many of those who registered are taking advantage of on demand — logging in when it fits their schedules

Attendees say they came for the same reason they came to events in person: They want to keep up with the major trends

Full sessions are now available on demand from all five tracks, including the Advanced Advertising Summit keynote discussion by Comcast Cable Advertising President Marcien Jenckes, Spectrum Reach President David Kline, and Cox Media Senior Vice President Louis Gump on why television must embrace data for targeting, measurement and attribution to ensure its continued growth and relevancy, and L'Oreal Senior Vice President Shenan Reed explaining exactly how well addressability is working in the marketplace.

All Tracks:

News Technology Summit

Advanced Advertising Summit

Hispanic Television Summit

Audience Measurement Summit

Streaming TV Summit

