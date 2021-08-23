Fall Returns To SweetFrog With Pumpkin Pie Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the coming of cooler weather and colorful leaves, sweetFrog ( www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is offering the pick of the patch with Pumpkin Pie-flavored frozen yogurt. This limited time flavor will be available beginning on August 25.

Pumpkin Pie frozen yogurt will be available at participating sweetFrog stores for a limited time until October 31.

Try topping Pumpkin Pie froyo with Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream and Graham Cracker Crumbs for the ultimate fall treat.

"There is nothing better than enjoying a homemade pie during fall festivities," said Brittany Goetz, national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "With the taste of tradition, spice, and all things nice, our Pumpkin Pie frozen yogurt is everything you could want in a dessert this season."

Promotional Flavor:

Pumpkin Pie

About sweetFrog®sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

