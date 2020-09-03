Fall Into Big Savings And Close Out Summer With 505 Games' Steam Sale

For a limited time, burn up to 85% off critically acclaimed megahits and indie favorites like DEATH STRANDING, Control, Indivisible, and Assetto Corsa Competizione

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 505 Games is turning up the heat to close out summer, melting prices on some of the year's biggest critically-acclaimed games and indie darlings in a limited-run publishers sale on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/505Games.

From Thursday, September 3 ( 10:00 a.m. PST) and speed running through Tuesday, September 8 ( 10:00 a.m. PST), players can enhance their stay-at-home entertainment library for less and indulge in up to 85% off select base games, expansions, bundles, and bonus packs from 505 Games on Steam. Players can pick up the year's most awe-inspiring games at a fraction of the price, like 25% off Hideo Kojima's post-apocalyptic epic wonder DEATH STRANDING (last chance to receive the soundtrack free with purchase), 20 % off Remedy Entertainment's mind-dizzying supernatural thrill ride Control in Control Ultimate Edition , and 50% off cherished award-winning indie gems Indivisible and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Additional publisher sale highlights on Steam include:

For a complete list of 505 Games' limited-run discounted games and products, visit the 505 Games publisher page on Steam. For more information about 505 Games and its complete library of entertaining products, visit www.505games.com.

About 505 Games505 Games, a subsidiary of the Italian entertainment company Digital Bros., is a global publisher focused on offering a broad selection of video games for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console and PC platforms as well as mobile devices and social networks.

Publishing highlights include DEATH STRANDING (PC), Control, Journey to the Savage Planet, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Indivisible, Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, ABZÛ and Virginia . Distribution highlights include No Man's Sky, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Dead by Daylight and Inside/Limbo.

505 Games has offices in United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China and Japan. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit 505games.com.

