Fall Favorites Return To The Disneyland Resort From Sept. 3-Oct. 31, 2021, With Halloween Time, Plaza De La Familia And The Separate-ticket Event Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort returns with frightfully fun experiences for guests of all ages from Sep. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021, with Halloween magic throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. From transformed Halloween-themed attractions Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, to sightings of favorite Disney characters and villains, beloved seasonal décor including the Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern and delightfully delicious treats, there is family-friendly fun for every ghoul or goblin to enjoy at the Disneyland Resort. Downtown Disney District gets in the spirit as well, from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, with delightful décor, seasonal treats and an all-new Halloween-themed pumpkin hunt, Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit.

Plaza de la Familiaadds to the fun with an immersive, limited-time celebration at Disney California Adventure inspired by the tradition of Dia de los Muertos. Guests will enjoy a spirited extravaganza, including live entertainment, delicious food, interactive experiences and special merchandise.

For family fun after-park hours, Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party* will be offered as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure park on 25 select nights starting Sept. 9. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning July 13 on Disneyland.com.

At Oogie Boogie Bash, kids and guests of all ages can trick-or-treat their way through the park in their favorite Halloween costumes and encounter characters both spooky and fantastic. Guests will experience Disney California Adventure in a unique way, with exclusive offerings like immersive treat trails, "Frightfully Fun Parade," Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, "Mickey's Trick & Treat" show and more.

Retail locations throughout both parks will offer seasonal merchandise. Guests may add to their wicked wardrobes with apparel and accessories, and find novelty items such as pins, plush and decorative items to cast their own Halloween spell at home. For guests looking to add a sweet treat to their day of tricks, food and beverage locations will offer Halloween-themed specialty items.

At Disneyland Park

Guests will encounter favorite Disney characters throughout Disneyland. On Main Street, U.S.A., Mickey and friends show off their Halloween finest with Minnie as a witch, Donald dressed as a pumpkin and the rest of their pals adding to the Halloween family-friendly fun. Other characters found throughout the park include dastardly Disney villains who have come out to cause some mischief.

Guests will find festive seasonal décor and pumpkins galore to add to the Halloween magic. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival transforms Main Street, U.S.A., with whimsical pumpkins displayed in store fronts. Guests of all ages will enjoy taking photographs with the iconic giant Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern. As guests journey into the park, they will find pumpkin statues representing Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Critter Country and Frontierland surrounding the Partners Statue in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Befitting the supernatural season, Haunted Mansion Holiday will feature a merry makeover of the beloved eerie estate. Jack Skellington is behind the mayhem, decorating the mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by " Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." Dedicated fans of the holiday house will look forward to spotting the annual bespoke gingerbread house on its precarious perch on the ballroom table, making its 20 th appearance for this collision of two holidays. Other favorite sights await, including Sally, Zero and other characters from the movie.

And every night from Sept. 3 - Oct. 31, in Walt Disney's original park, guests will enjoy a dreadfully delightful treat in the form of "Halloween Screams", a supernatural projection and special effects show. On weekend nights, "Halloween Screams" also will take to the skies and enhance the mischief with fireworks.* Guests will be able to view the spectacular from several different locations throughout the park, including Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and near "it's a small world."

In Frontierland, guests may commemorate the celebration of the Day of the Dead with a colorful Día de los Muertos tribute featuring a musical trio of iconic skeleton figurines, brightly colored flowers and other decorative items.

At Disney California Adventure Park

Oogie Boogie, from " Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," will loom over guests at the entrance to Disney California Adventure as he uses his magic to create a forever Halloween for everyone to enjoy. Under his spell, favorite attractions will be transformed for the Halloween season. Guests will mosey on over to Cars Land as Radiator Springs becomes Radiator Screams, where residents decorate their homes with frights and delights for a unique Haul-O-Ween makeover. Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz and Red will be ready to greet guests in their "car-stumes" before they race off to go "trunk-or-treating." Guests can continue the family-friendly fun by taking a spin on popular Cars Land attractions that rev up with Halloween spirit: Mater's Junkyard Jamboree croons spooky songs to become Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree , and Luigi's Rolickin' Roadsters takes guests on a wicked whirl as it becomes Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween .

The façade of Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! will spark a state of total emergency as the attraction is transformed at night into Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, offering an exciting Halloween adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops. While the Guardians of the Galaxy have successfully escaped The Collector's Fortress, Groot was accidentally left behind. Guests can successfully complete their rescue mission to save Groot by helping Rocket distract creatures from around the galaxy that have gotten loose. By teaming up with the Guardians, every guest can find their inner hero this Halloween season.

Over on Buena Vista Street, Mickey Mouse and friends will be throwing it back with old-fashioned Halloween costumes. Guests of all ages will enjoy seeing fortune teller Minnie Mouse or taking a photo of Daisy for a be-witch-ing family keepsake. Donald is also looking devilishly handsome and Goofy has a ghostly grin that is ready for any picture.

Seasonal décor will add to the Halloween ambiance on Buena Vista Street. At night, the façade of Carthay Circle Restaurant oozes with Halloween magic as bats swarm, energy pulses from within and projections light up the iconic tower structure with a spellbinding display. Guests can also commemorate the Halloween magic with a photo in front of the 10-foot-tall statue of the Headless Horseman holding his jack-o'-lantern head to the sky.

Plaza de la Familia

Guests will experience the return of Plaza de la Familia in Paradise Gardens from Sept. 3-Nov. 2, 2021. This immersive limited-time celebration honors the spirit of Dia de los Muertos, with entertainment, festive foods, crafts and interactive experiences. Among the activities to enjoy are "A Musical Celebration of Coco," an entertaining street show honoring Disney and Pixar's "Coco" and the everlasting bonds of family. Guests at this seasonal festivity also will be treated to Mariachi music at Paradise Gardens Bandstand; The World of Coco, an evocative art exhibit; a photo opportunity with a hand-animated figure of Miguel from "Coco" as well as the iconic Arbol de la Vida (Tree of Life) photo location and memory wall.

Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party

On select nights beginning Sept. 9, through October 31, the separate-ticket, after-park hours event Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party will add to the spooky fun during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. This limited-capacity event features special entertainment, character sightings, food and beverage and more. Kids and guests of all ages may enjoy donning their favorite Halloween costumes while taking in all the spook-tacular sights and trick-or-treating experiences.

Guests attending Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party also will be able to explore Disney California Adventure, including Avengers Campus, the new land where guests may encounter Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In fact, most areas inside the theme park will remain open during Oogie Boogie Bash, giving friends and families a chance to enjoy the park's seasonal attractions and more during the party.

Highlights of Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party include:

Entry to Disney California Adventure Park before the party . The party begins at 6 p.m. PT and guests have the opportunity to play in Disney California Adventure three hours before the party starts.

. The party begins at and guests have the opportunity to play in Disney California Adventure three hours before the party starts. Wonderfully wicked, i mmersive treat trails appear throughout Disney California Adventure, offering kids and guests of all ages to don costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating - with an assortment of candy provided by Mars Wrigley confectionery products - under the watchful eyes of favorite characters, some familiar - some new!

appear throughout Disney California Adventure, offering kids and guests of all ages to don costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating - with an assortment of candy provided by confectionery products - under the watchful eyes of favorite characters, some familiar - some new! "Frightfully Fun Parade" - The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow leads this spooky showcase, arriving on his ghostly black steed just ahead of the parade and carrying his flickering jack-o'-lantern. A cavalcade of Disney characters and mischievous villains follow, ready to stir up some trouble!

The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow leads this spooky showcase, arriving on his ghostly black steed just ahead of the parade and carrying his flickering jack-o'-lantern. A cavalcade of Disney characters and mischievous villains follow, ready to stir up some trouble! Redwood Creek Challenge Trail becomes Villains Grove, a wondrous and ethereal world of imagery inspired by Disney villains. Redwood Creek is completely transformed with lighting, projections, sounds and special effects, creating a dreamlike environment. This experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful space of color, sound, light and shadow, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world.

a wondrous and ethereal world of imagery inspired by Disney villains. Redwood Creek is completely transformed with lighting, projections, sounds and special effects, creating a dreamlike environment. This experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful space of color, sound, light and shadow, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world. Character sightings feature beloved Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse , Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck- plus villains, too. Guests may be surprised at who they discover at this Halloween party, ready for photos and waves.

feature beloved Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and , Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck- plus villains, too. Guests may be surprised at who they discover at this Halloween party, ready for photos and waves. Halloween magic also appears on the facade of Carthay Circle Restaurant on Buena Vista Street. Carthay Circle is enchanted throughout the night as bats swarm, green energy pulses from within and spellbinding moments transform the iconic tower structure.

on Buena Vista Street. Carthay Circle is enchanted throughout the night as bats swarm, green energy pulses from within and spellbinding moments transform the iconic tower structure. Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the night are included with admission to Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party. With the help of Disney Photo Pass photographers located throughout the party, it's easier than ever to capture spooktacular memories - with the whole family in the photo.

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party will go on sale beginning Tuesday, July 13, (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash. Tickets are limited and guests may check out the website for important details and availability for the 25 nights: Thursday, Sept. 9; Saturday, Sept. 11; Sunday, Sept. 12; Tuesday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Sept. 16; Sunday, Sept. 19, Tuesday, Sept. 21; Thursday, Sept. 23; Sunday, Sept. 26; Tuesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 30; Sunday, Oct. 3; Tuesday, Oct. 5; Thursday, Oct. 7; Sunday, Oct. 10; Tuesday, Oct. 12; Thursday, Oct. 14; Sunday, Oct. 17; Tuesday, Oct. 19; Thursday, Oct. 21; Sunday, Oct. 24; Tuesday, Oct. 26; Thursday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 30; and Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween night. Online and mobile purchases are not available the day of the event. Parking is not included in the ticket price; however, for added convenience, guests will have the option to purchase a parking voucher in advance when purchasing their event tickets. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.**

Guests planning to experience Oogie Boogie Bash and Halloween Time can extend the magic by staying at one of three Disneyland Resort hotel properties, just a short walk away from Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks and the Downtown Disney District. Guests may find the latest offers and vacation packages online at Disneyland.com/offers.

For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day with a special 3-day ticket offer. These 3-day, 1-park per day tickets start at $249 and eligible guests may purchase a park hopper option for an additional $55. The limited-time tickets are available for purchase now, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through September 30, 2021, subject to park reservation availability.* These special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling call (866) 572-7321. Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on same date are required for park entry.***

* Performances are subject to change or cancellation, including due to weather.

**The number of tickets available are limited and valid only for the specific event date and hours. Limit eight (8) tickets per person, per event date. Tickets not required for Guests ages 2 and under. Tickets are non-refundable and may not be resold or transferred for a commercial purpose. Costumes are subject to Disney guidelines and should not be obstructive or offensive; please check special event costume guidelines at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/faq/parks/dress for restrictions. Disney PhotoPass is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy found at Disneyland.com/photopass-terms-conditions/. Offer and event elements are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.

*** Offer valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire 9/30/2021 and are limited in availability. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Ticket may not be upgraded. Offer subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

