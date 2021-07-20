Falcon Minerals Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Falcon Minerals Corporation ("Falcon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) today announced that the Company will host an earnings conference call for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

Falcon management invites investors and interested parties to listen to the conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. Participants for the conference call should dial (888) 567-1602 (International: (862) 298-0702). A replay of the Falcon earnings call will be available starting at 2:00 pm ET on August 5, 2021. Investors and interested parties can listen to the replay on www.falconminerals.com in the Events page of the Investor Relations section or call (888) 539-4649 (International: (754) 333-7735). At the system prompt, dial your replay code (155510#); playback will automatically begin.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.

