Faith Leaders From Across The Country Join Together In Washington D.C. This Week To Proclaim, 'My Vote Is Sacred'

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a domino effect that first began in the State of Georgia earlier this year, faith leaders from around the country will join together in Washington, D.C., this week for a series of events promoting the need for voting rights legislation. African Methodist Episcopal Church announces that the "My Vote is Sacred" events will occur on Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17, and include worship services, rallies, legislative briefings, and advocacy meetings with congressional officials.

"My Vote is Sacred" was first anchored and organized by a contingent of Georgia faith leaders, including AME Georgia Bishop Reginald Jackson; Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, founder and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church; Rev. Dr. Bernice King, CEO, The King Center; Reverend Timothy McDonald III, Senior Pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church, founder of the African American Ministers Leadership Council, and President of the African American Ministers In Action of People for the American Way; Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church; and Reverend Lee May, Lead Pastor at Transforming Faith Church. Earlier this year, Republican Governor Brian Kemp made Georgia the first state in the country to sign into law legislation explicitly aimed at making it less likely for people of color to vote. In the weeks that have followed, Republican-elected leaders from around the country have proposed or passed voter suppression bills in forty-seven states.

This week events in Washington, D.C., will include faith leaders from around the country, and buses of parishioners and activists will be traveling to participate.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 - "MY VOTE IS SACRED" EVENING WORSHIP SERVICE

7:00 p.m. at the Mayflower Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

An evening service of worship and prayer will welcome parishioners and voting activists. In addition to the Georgia Faith Leaders, others confirmed include Dr. William Lamar , Metropolitan AME Church; D.C.; Dr. George Holmes , First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Rev. Dr. Leslie Copeland Tune , CEO National Council of Churches; Dr. Deborah Taylor King , International President, Women's Missionary Society, AME Church; Dr. Yolanda Pierce , Dean Howard Divinity School; and Rev. DeLisha Davis , People for the American Way.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 - "MY VOTE IS SACRED" MORNING RALLY

10:00 a.m. at the Mayflower Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

A day of events that will include strategy sessions, meetings with congressional offices, and legislative briefings will begin with an all-participant rally supporting voting rights. The rally will be led by faith leaders from around the country and will also include Members of the Congressional Black Caucus; Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner , Co-Convener, National African American Clergy Network; Mr. Jim Winkler , President, National Council of Churches; Rev. DeLisha Davis , People For the American Way; and Sherrilyn Ifill , NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Southern Poverty Law Center. Immediately following the rally, faith leaders and those in attendance will march in unity from the Mayflower Hotel to the White House gates for a Kneel in Protest Prayer.

