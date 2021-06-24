Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Ranked #1 In USDA Loans For 2nd Straight Year

MADISON, Wis., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, has been ranked as the number one lender for the Guaranteed Rural Housing program nationally by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for 2020. This is the second year in a row that Fairway has been the top USDA lender in the country.

Fairway teamed up with the USDA to help 4,629 families and individuals buy homes last year. The USDA recognized Fairway with the top lender award in a virtual ceremony in mid-June.

"The USDA-guaranteed loan program is a great option for people in rural communities seeking to purchase a home," said Christy Solar, loan officer and a top USDA loan producer with Fairway. "We value our partnership with the USDA and are honored to have been recognized as the number one USDA lender in the country."

Home loans guaranteed by the USDA provide affordable financing options for properties located in designated small towns, suburbs and exurbs. The program helps eligible low- to moderate-income families achieve homeownership by offering a no down payment option and lower FICO score requirements. USDA loans also have competitive rates and low closing costs, according to Solar.

"With continued consumer education and outreach, and through our partnership with the USDA, Fairway looks forward to helping more rural low- to moderate-income individuals become homeowners," she said.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative loans that help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, visit fairway.com and home.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairway-independent-mortgage-corporation-ranked-1-in-usda-loans-for-2nd-straight-year-301319602.html

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation