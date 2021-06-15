Fairview Microwave Releases Input Protected Low Noise Amplifiers With GaN Semiconductor Technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just unveiled a new series of Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) that are perfect for use in electronic warfare, radar, space systems, R&D, prototype/proof of concept, ECM, microwave radio, VSAT, SATCOM, and test & measurement applications.

Fairview Microwave's new series of input protected LNAs feature Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology which provides robust input power protection. GaN Semiconductors ensure state-of-the-art performance with excellent power-to volume ratio that is ideal for broadband high-power applications. These amplifiers also feature significantly higher breakdown voltage that allows for higher toleration of RF input power signal levels while maintaining excellent low noise figure performance. This is possible without the need of an input protective limiter circuit that is required for other semiconductor technologies and could contribute to higher noise figure levels.

These new input protected LNAs cover desirable microwave and mm-wave frequency bands. Additional features include high gain up to 46 dB typical, high RF input power handling up to 10 watts CW, broadband frequencies ranging from 1 to 23 GHz and low noise figures as low as 1.5 dB typical. They boast a rugged, mil-grade compact coaxial designs, excellent thermal properties and SMA connectors.

"RF designers will find these industry leading, state-of-the-art, GaN LNAs extremely useful in receive chains that may be sensitive to higher RF input signal conditions," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new input protected low noise amplifiers are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

