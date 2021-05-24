Fairview Microwave Introduces New Micro-Sized EM Switches Offering DC To 26 GHz Performance

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just debuted a new line of micro-sized, surface-mount, single-pole, double-throw, electromechanical relay switches with broadband performance that are ideal for a wide range of applications involving high power, switch matrices, and test and measurement systems.

Fairview Microwave's new series of SPDT electromechanical relay switches includes six models with popular latching actuators in micro-size surface-mount packages. These switches deliver impressive performance with very low insertion loss, high isolation and excellent repeatability. Model frequency bands cover DC to 8 GHz, DC to 18 GHz, and DC to 26 GHz with 12 VDC & 24 VDC operating voltage options.

These SMT package designs can be used with a variety of solder mounting processes and provide high thermal resistance. Additional features include hot switching capability up to 40W average power. These rugged circuits are RoHS and REACH-compliant and designed for high reliability with 5M typical lifecycle ratings.

"Our new SMT electromechanical relay SPDT switches provide ease of installation, are internally matched for 50 ohms, and don't require any external components. They are ideal for designers who need broadband frequency coverage up to 26 GHz with applications that require higher power switching or have space limitations," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new SMT electromechanical relay latching switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave: A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact: Peter McNeilFairview Microwave17792 Fitch Irvine, CA 92614(978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairview-microwave-introduces-new-micro-sized-em-switches-offering-dc-to-26-ghz-performance-301297345.html

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.