Fairview Microwave Debuts Series Of Waveguide Components In WRD-180, WRD-650 And WRD-750 Sizes

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just launched a new line of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for radar, wireless and satellite communication, and test and instrumentation.

Fairview Microwave's new double ridge waveguide components consists of 28 models in straight sections, bends and twist configurations. These transmission line components cover wider frequency bands, deliver superior RF performance and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180(18-40GHz), WRD-650 (6.5 to 18GHz), WRD-750 (7.5 to 18GHz) sizes. Plus, double ridge waveguide-to-coax adapters are available in WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 waveguide sizes, SMA, N-type and 2.92mm connectors, UG-style square cover flanges and with typical VSWR performance as low as 1.5:1.

"These double ridge waveguide components are available with same-day shipping, meaning we can immediately meet our customers' need for complete construction of transmission lines in a double ridge waveguide configuration," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager

Fairview Microwave's new double ridge waveguide components are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact: Peter McNeilFairview Microwave17792 Fitch Irvine, CA 92614(978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairview-microwave-debuts-series-of-waveguide-components-in-wrd-180-wrd-650-and-wrd-750-sizes-301249037.html

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.