Fairlife Nutrition Plan Aims To Upgrade Nutrition Routines With Sweepstakes

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Nutrition Month, fairlife nutrition plan® today announced the launch of its Nutrition Plan Sweepstakes on March 8th, 2021. The national campaign aims to share nutrition inspiration with prizes ranging from supplies of fairlife nutrition plan and personalized consultations with a nutritionist to a pantry makeover for one lucky grand prize winner.

"fairlife nutrition plan is all about supporting consumers on their wellness journey by empowering them with great-tasting nutrition," said Jeremy Faa, Chief Operating Officer at fairlife, LLC. "With 30 grams of high-quality protein, nutrition plan provides the nourishment we all need, but a balanced lifestyle is more than what we eat. With this sweepstakes we aim to help support consumers beyond the plate and inspire them to try something new."

Entries will be accepted through March 30th, 2021. One grand prize winner will receive a year's supply of fairlife nutrition plan, five private consultations with a registered dietitian nutritionist to design a simple, customized routine for improved nutrition, a $1,000 gift card for groceries, and a pantry makeover from professional home organization company, Horderly. Ten second prize winners will each receive a private one-hour nutritionist consultation and a free year's supply of fairlife nutrition plan. Throughout Nutrition Month, fairlife will be sharing nutrition tips and resources on its social channels, as well as providing opportunities for additional consumers to win fairlife nutrition plan.

Combining ultra-filtered milk with natural flavors, fairlife nutrition plan delivers a, high protein, beverage with a smooth, creamy texture and strong nutrition profile. Available in conveniently sized 11.5-ounce bottles that fit busy lifestyles, it contains 30 grams of high-quality dairy protein, two grams of sugar, 150 calories, eight essential vitamins and minerals, and offers 60 percent of the recommended daily value of calcium. fairlife nutrition plan is gluten-free and contains no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. Available in Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Coffee and Vanilla flavors, the ready-to-drink shake is sold in a variety of multipack options and prices, including 4-packs, 12-packs, and 18-packs for suggested retail prices ranging from $7.99 - $23.99. fairlife nutrition plan can be found on the shelf stable aisles of Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club and Costco locations, as well as select Walmart stores.

For more information about these delicious shakes and the official rules for the Nutrition Plan Sweepstakes, please visit fairlife.com/nutrition-plan

about fairlife, LLCfairlife, LLC was founded in 2012 to produce nourishing and great-tasting milk-based products made using a patented cold-filtration process that removes some natural sugars while concentrating the protein and calcium naturally found in real cows' milk. The portfolio of delicious, lactose-free fairlife ® products includes: fairlife ® ultra-filtered milk, which has 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk; fairlife ® with DHA, ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife YUP! ®, a line of boldly flavored milks; fairlife ® Light Ice Cream, a line of creamy, frozen desserts; fairlife ® creamers, coffee creamers designed to help enhance your coffee experience; fairlife nutrition plan ®, a nutrition shake to support one's journey to better health; and Core Power ® High Protein Shakes, a sports nutrition drink to support post-workout recovery. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company ®, fairlife ultra-filtered milk and Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States (U.S.) and Canada; all other fairlife products are available in the U.S. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

