Fairfield County Duo Demystify And Guide The Divorce Process Through THESINGLEPROCESS.com

DARIEN, Conn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo Briggs of New Canaan, and Barb Hazelton of Darien know divorce, and they're all too happy to share their wealth of information on the matter with others - for FREE! In 2018, the Fairfield County duo launched the only website of its kind, TheSingleProcess.com, with over 50 videos featuring themselves as moderators interviewing experts in each field associated with divorce. Three years later, it's become one of the most sought-after and interactive guides on topics that support going from "a We to a Me."

In the midst of COVID-19 environment, TheSingleProcess.com has seen a vast increase in pageviews, downloads, and personal inquiries, with partners utilizing the free digital tools to help them take inventory of their happiness and weigh their options. While this site is not "pro divorce," Jo and Barb bridge the gap in gathering practical information to help couples and families navigate the process should they decide to move ahead with a divorce. Despite being based in Fairfield County, CT, The Single Process has inspired and supported hundreds of people from coast to coast through providing an endless roster of topics around divorce and single life that leverages both practical solutions and humor.

Commenting on the success of TheSingleProcess.com, Jo and Barb said, "In creating this site 3 years ago, we anchored it on hope. Hope that that there is life on the other side of divorce and that you are not the only one going through this process. We wanted the videos to feel like you were listening to a trusted friend who 'gets you.' And based on how many people we've been able to reach, we are proud to say that the messages are getting out there."

About TheSingleProcess:

TheSingleProcess.com is the only video resource guide that covers going from a WE to a ME. The website offers more than 50 video solutions depending on your needs and interests including: the right attorney, the ideal process, finances, family, moving, dating, and keeping it together! This is something you can watch in the privacy of your home—a girlfriend's guide to being single again, but with a myriad of strong resources. Info: www.thesingleprocess.com

