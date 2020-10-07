Fairfield By Marriott Doubles Its Footprint In Japan With Eight Hotels Slated To Open Across Four Prefectures

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced the planned openings of eight new Fairfield by Marriott properties in Japan, highlighting a vast expansion that more than doubles the size of the brand in the country. Sekisui House, a renowned Japanese developer, has partnered with Marriott International to further enhance their 'Trip Base' initiative - a project seeking to revitalize local sightseeing spots - with the opening of hotels alongside 'Michi-no-Eki' roadside stations. The Michi-no-Eki rest stop system was created over two decades ago to provide comfortable stop-over rest facilities for road trip travelers in Japan, situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. As part of the Marriott Michi-no-Eki project, Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Seiryu Satoyama Park, Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Mino, Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Utsunomiya, Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba, Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujoand Fairfield by Marriott Mie Mihamaare slated to open this month, followed by Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Motegi in November and Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Miyazuin December.

"Following its Japan debut in Sapporo earlier this year, we are thrilled for the Fairfield by Marriott brand to continue its expansion in the country," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "These new openings underscore Marriott International's commitment to growing our presence in Japan to serve travelers here. The new hotels will deliver the brand's principles of friendly service and family treatment, giving travelers access to inspiring natural destinations across the country."

Fairfield builds upon its strong heritage of warm hospitality and the belief in the beauty of simplicity, creating a place where every moment is an inviting and effortless experience for its guests. The experience is backed by The Fairfield Promise™ - from the hotel's level of service to accommodations, if a guest is ever not satisfied with their stay, Fairfield will make it right.

Upon arrival, a welcoming lounge with a relaxed seating area provides a smart and flexible space for guests. Designed for both rest and productivity, each guest room averages about 25 square meters and offers a comfortable bed for a great night's sleep, as well as fast complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotels also offer optional breakfast take-away in bento boxes for guests to enjoy at the hotel or while on the road.

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Seiryu Satoyama Park (85 rooms, opened October 6)This hotel is a great starting point for family holidays exploring Gifu Seiryu Satoyama Park, an urban park designed to emulate the rural landscape of Japan's Showa era (1926-1989). The park features the nostalgic Satoyama Café, a foot spa corner and a charming morning market. Along the nearby Nakasendo Highway, guests can visit charming streetscapes of post-station towns, as well as historical temples and shrines.

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Mino (54 rooms, opened October 6)Surrounded by breathtaking views of the great Nagara River and emerald-green mountains, guests can explore Mino's ancient buildings and streetscapes that date back to Japan's Edo period (1603-1867) and discover the beauty of Mino Washi, the artisanal handmade paper with a history dating back 1,300 years. Visitors can also savor the delicious Ayu sweet fish caught in the pristine waters of the river, served with fresh seasonal vegetables from the surrounding countryside.

Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Utsunomiya (87 rooms, opening October 7)Conveniently located near the Utsunomiya Romantic Village, this hotel makes an ideal base for sightseeing around the beautiful rural countryside. Guests get to enjoy hands-on experiences with local farming, strawberry picking, forest hikes and traditional hot springs. This area is famous for its delicious gyoza dumplings, which can be found at many popular restaurants nearby.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba (75 rooms, planned opening October 8)This hotel is located at the gateway of the Kyotamba region, characterized by its rolling green hills. The climate of the Tamba plateau produces treasure troves of specialty produce famous throughout Japan, such as Tamba chestnuts and Tamba black beans. Food lovers will enjoy discovering local delicacies throughout the year here, such as Ayu sweet fish in early summer, botan-nabe or boar meat hot pot in the winter, as well as dishes made with sansai or wild mountain vegetables in the springtime.

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo (87 rooms, planned opening October 9)For fans of Japanese history and culture, Gujo is a not-to-be-missed destination. Guests can explore nearby Gujo Hachiman Castle and the old-world charm of the castle town, surrounded by beautiful rural Japanese countryside. In Gujo, the Kokin Denju no Sato Field Museum features classical waka poetry readings, and thermal spring-filled ceramic baths and foot spas to soothe and relax travel-weary limbs. Guests can also discover the delicacies of this region, including salt-grilled Ayu sweet fish and keichan, a traditional chicken dish.

Fairfield by Marriott Mie Mihama (63 rooms, planned opening October 12)The Hamakaido is the main coastal route of the World Heritage-listed Kumano Kodo, Japan's 1,000-year-old pilgrim's route. This hotel is located next to the Michi-no-Eki Park Shichiri-Mihama roadside station, right in front of the Hamakaido. With the year-round warm and pleasant weather, guests can also explore nearby Shichiri Mihama Beach, selected as one of Japan's "100 Great Beaches", and enjoy the wealth of regional produce, including the many different varieties of mandarin oranges and the freshest seafood.

Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Motegi (52 rooms, planned opening November 20)This hotel is located next to Michi-no- Eki Motegi, near the Mooka Railway station and tracks, famous for its majestic steam locomotives which run on weekends, attracting crowds of children and adults alike. Motor racing fans will also enjoy visiting the famous international racing circuit nearby, Twin Ring Motegi, which also houses the Honda Fan Fun Lab featuring next-generation technologies such as robotics and electric vehicles.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Miyazu (93 rooms, planned opening December 15)This hotel is located in the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, offering panoramic views of the beautiful clear waters of Miyazu Bay. Guests can enjoy refreshing ocean breezes, explore the charming ancient streets of Kyoto, and discover classic Japanese cuisine at Osakana Kitchen Miyazu, including its popular kaisen-don, rice bowls topped with selections of fresh seafood. Guests can also take a pleasure cruise to see the beautiful Amanohashidate sandbar, voted as one of the three most scenic views in Japan.

" Japan has a variety of breathtaking destinations and experiences for visitors, from beautiful countryside to ancient historical sites and some of the most wonderful and varied cuisine in the world," said Masahiro Taguchi, Project Director of Fairfield by Marriott's Michi-no-Eki portfolio. "Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels will welcome guests with the beauty of simplicity, and offer comfortable start points for travelers to explore local destinations and hidden gems."

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected hotel openings, and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including whether, where and to what extent resurgences of the virus occur; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of COVID-19's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our properties; the impacts of our restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release, and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Fairfield by MarriottFairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,000 properties around the globe, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. For more information or reservations, visit FairfieldbyMarriott.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairfield-by-marriott-doubles-its-footprint-in-japan-with-eight-hotels-slated-to-open-across-four-prefectures-301147875.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.