Fairdale Packaging Group Announces The Launch Of New Concept Perfume Bottles At Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairdale packaging group will showcase the new packaging design solutions at the upcoming Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week held 9-13 November 2020. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is an amalgamation of virtual knowledge exchange and business trade for the global beauty industry.

The new packaging design solution will feature a new range of concept perfume bottles, revealing new technology and design that will shape the packaging industry in the future. The new concept perfume bottles are made from glass with a design concept that abandoned the traditional decorating style based on life. These special and novel designs include a capsule bottle, pocket perfume set, and an EGG bottle.

The new concept perfume bottles are created by eco-friendly materials that helps to sustain the environment. The use of these materials not only will beautify the users but also the world.

Established in 2003, the Fairdale Packaging Group specializes in perfume and cosmetic packaging. The company provides a complete packaging solution, from design drawings to mold opening, from sample order to bulk production. Its products include glass bottles for perfume, nail polish, and roll-on as well as glass cream jar, plastic cream jar, perfume atomizer, aluminum bottle, and sprayer pump. Fairdale has always insisted on providing customers with the best cost-effective high-quality packaging materials.

To learn more about Fairdale Packaging Group and its products, visit http://www.fairdaleglass.com.cn before the Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week . The Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is the first-ever online event held by Cosmoprof Asia. During 9-13 November, this virtual event will provide 5 days of comprehensive webinars, virtual live demonstrations, and business matching.

