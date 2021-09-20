FAIR: Senate Parliamentarian Confirms What We Already Knew

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding last night's decision by the Senate parliamentarian to nix Democrats' efforts to stuff amnesty into the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package:

"We are very glad to see the Senate parliamentarian rule that amnesty for illegal aliens is not a proper use of the budget reconciliation process. Allowing amnesty to be included would have set a terrible precedent for the party in power to circumvent the traditional legislative process to enact unpopular special interest priorities unrelated to spending or revenue. Critical policy issues, such as immigration, deserve a full debate on the floor of both chambers and require sufficient time for the American public to have their voices heard.

"As the parliamentarian correctly noted in her ruling, amnesty for millions of illegal aliens is a significant policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact. It would have negative and substantive effects on an entire range of policy issues, including criminal justice, law and order, social cohesion, environmental stewardship, public education, labor fairness, and infrastructure burdens. This makes it ineligible for inclusion in a budget reconciliation bill - something congressional Democrats and pro-amnesty activists must accept. Now is the time to treat longstanding Senate rules and procedures with respect, instead of calling for the parliamentarian to be removed or filibuster to be abolished.

"Even though this audacious amnesty effort has been stopped, negative effects are sure to linger. Anytime amnesty is seriously discussed here in Washington, it incentivizes migrants to come to the country illegally. What is happening right now proves this yet again. Thousands of migrants continue to illegally pour over the U.S.- Mexico border into Del Rio, Texas, and it is estimated that there are over 12,000 underneath the international bridge, with more coming by the hour. This is just another border crisis inside a historical one that is on track for nearly 2 million apprehensions in the current fiscal year. Had Congress focused on border security and enforcement instead of amnesty, we would not be in this situation today."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or mtragesser@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-senate-parliamentarian-confirms-what-we-already-knew-301380746.html

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)