FAIR: May Apprehension Numbers Leave No Doubt That Border Chaos Is The Biden-Harris Policy

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that immigration authorities apprehended 180,034 illegal aliens at the southern border in May—marking the fifth consecutive month of increased illegal immigration and the highest monthly total since President Biden took office.

"What we are witnessing is an unprecedented immigration crisis that threatens national security, national health, and the economic interests of the American people. What makes it unprecedented, is that it is a crisis created and perpetuated by the Biden administration," commented Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "As chief architect of the border and immigration crises, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must resign or be fired.

"Not only are the record-breaking numbers of illegal migrants entering our country a threat to the interests and security of the United States, they are also further destabilizing countries to our south. Even with Vice President Kamala Harris engaging in a public relations tour of Guatemala and Mexico to talk about the 'root causes of migration,' the presidents of those two nations are publicly blaming her administration for creating the crisis and strengthening the malign grip of criminal cartels. Rather than addressing the root causes of migration, the Biden-Harris policies are creating new root causes," Stein charged.

"While the vice president is engaging in a transparent publicity stunt, Secretary Mayorkas continues to design and implement border enforcement and immigration enforcement that ensure that more illegal migrants can enter the country, and that virtually no one who is here illegally will ever be removed," Stein continued. "He, and the people he is appointing to key positions within the department, are busy undermining the very laws they are sworn to enforce."

FAIR is joining with members of Congress, including many border district Democrats, local government officials, and citizens from all across the country, in demanding that the Biden-Harris administration take immediate steps to restore order and credibility to our border and immigration policies. These include:

Resumption of border wall construction.

Reinstatement of the recently canceled Migrant Protection Protocols.

Maintaining COVID-related Title 42 authority to immediately remove border-crossers.

Ending catch-and-release policies.

"More than 180,000 border apprehensions in a single month leaves little doubt that chaos at the border is the Biden-Harris policy, and that Secretary Mayorkas, who is charged with carrying it out, must go," Stein concluded.

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or mtragesser@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-may-apprehension-numbers-leave-no-doubt-that-border-chaos-is-the-biden-harris-policy-301309598.html

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)