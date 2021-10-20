FAIR Health Elects Phyllis Borzi To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FAIR Health Board of Directors has elected the Honorable Phyllis C. Borzi, JD, MA, the former US Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), to the Board. A national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information, FAIR Health is governed by a Board comprising leaders from all parts of the healthcare sector.

Confirmed by the US Senate in 2009, Ms. Borzi retired as the US Assistant Secretary of Labor for EBSA in 2017. During her tenure, EBSA oversaw nearly 708,000 private-sector retirement plans, approximately 2.8 million health plans and a similar number of other welfare benefit plans that are covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and that provide benefits to approximately 150 million workers and their families. Ms. Borzi led the Department's efforts to implement the Affordable Care Act, the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act and other health and pension laws. She also represented the Secretary of Labor on several governmental boards, including the Board of Directors of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which the Secretary chairs, and as Trustee of the Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds.

Previously, Ms. Borzi was a research professor in the Department of Health Policy at George Washington University Medical Center's School of Public Health and Health Services. In addition, she was Of Counsel with the Washington, DC, law firm of O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue LLP, specializing in ERISA and other legal issues affecting employee benefit plans, including pensions and retirement savings, health plans and discrimination based on age or disability. From 1979 to 1995, Ms. Borzi served as Pension and Employee Benefit Counsel for the US House of Representatives, Subcommittee on Labor-Management Relations of the Committee on Education and Labor.

Ms. Borzi is currently a member of the Board of Visitors of the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University and also represents retirees as a fiduciary on the committee governing the Goodyear Retiree Health Care Trust. She serves on the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard Board of Advisors and is a charter member and former President of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, serving on its Board of Governors from 2000 to 2008. In addition, Ms. Borzi sits on the Edelman Financial Engines Board of Directors and is an independent consultant, continuing to advise private sector clients and state and local governments and pursue her lifelong commitment as an advocate for consumers.

Sara Rosenbaum, Chair of FAIR Health's Board of Directors, said, "Having known of Phyllis's work and contributions to bettering healthcare for all Americans for nearly 30 years, I know how fortunate FAIR Health is to have her as a Board member."

"It is a great honor to have Ms. Borzi join this esteemed body of healthcare leaders," commented Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health. "Her record of service in public and private life will make her a valuable addition to our Board."

