FactSet Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary In UAE With DIFC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (FDS) - Get Report (FDS) - Get Report, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it will be powering Elevision's Digital-out-of-Home DIFC network, including the Ticker, providing the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with financial data and market-moving insights. This sponsorship will raise brand awareness in the region, highlighting the company's leading financial content as it nears its 10-year anniversary in the United Arab Emirates.

"Dubai is a dynamic fintech hub that matches FactSet's leadership in open data and technology solutions," said Pascale Wazen Palpied, Vice President and Regional Director, Middle East and Africa, FactSet. "The Middle East continues to be an important and growing market for the company. Fueling the DIFC with news and data underlines our commitment to the region and the many clients who have chosen to work with us as we enter our tenth anniversary year."

The iconic DIFC Ticker sits at the heart of the financial center in Dubai and is seen by an estimated 8.5 million people every year. It highlights Dubai's role as a leading hub for global finance, connecting the region's markets with those in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. As part of its sponsorship, FactSet will provide market, commodities, and energy data and real-time financial news to feed the DIFC Ticker, as well as Elevision's other Digital-out-of-Home screens across the entire DIFC district, beginning on August 31, 2020.

Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President of Operations, DIFC Authority, said: "DIFC is committed to driving the future of finance by equipping the Centre with the latest technologies and innovations through collaborations with key global players to strengthen our robust financial framework. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, we look forward to having FactSet provide Elevision's Digital-out-of-Home DIFC network with financial data and market-moving insights, further enforcing the DIFC's position as the leading financial hub in the MEASA region."

