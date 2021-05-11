Factor Bioscience To Deliver Six Digital Presentations At The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on developing mRNA and cell-engineering technologies, announced its participation in the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting to be held virtually May 11-14, 2021, at which Factor will deliver six digital presentations:

Factor reveals advances in mRNA, circleRNA, gene editing, cell reprogramming, and iPS cell-derived NK-cell technologies.

"High-efficiency generation of biallelic gene knockout iPSC lines using mRNA gene editing." -to be presented by Mitchell Kopacz on May 11 from 8-10 am . "Removing T 0 constraint reveals differences in specificity of engineered gene-editing proteins." -to be presented by Mackenzie Parmenter on May 11 from 8-10 am . "Knock-in iPS cell line generation using end-modified linear DNA donors." -to be presented by Aidan Simpson on May 11 from 8-10 am . "Splint and ribozyme-free enzymatic synthesis and purification of long circular RNA for in vitro translation in human cells." -to be presented by Aisha Svihla on May 11 from 8-10 am . "DNA-binding domains containing novel repeat sequences enable temperature-tunable gene editing in primary human cells." -to be presented by Yemi Osayame on May 11 from 8-10 am . "Lipid-stripped albumin enables high-efficiency mRNA reprogramming of adult human fibroblasts." -to be presented by Jasmine Harris on May 11 from 8-10 am .

Digital presentations will be made available on the ASGCT website on May 11, 2021. For more information on the upcoming American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

About Factor BioscienceFounded in 2011, Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to advance the study and treatment of disease. Factor collaborates with academic and industrial partners to develop therapeutic products based on its mRNA, gene editing, cell reprogramming, and nucleic-acid delivery technologies. Factor Bioscience is privately held and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com .

