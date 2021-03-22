Facility Solutions Group Announces Launch Of Brand New 4-in-1 Facility Disinfection Cart

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) announced today that it is the U.S. Master Distributor for the brand new Omni 4-in-1 Disinfection Cart by Cello Lighting. This innovative machine combines several technologies designed to disinfect both surfaces and air. The cart is designed for use when a room is both occupied and unoccupied.

FSG's Executive Vice President Bernie Erickson conceptualized the Omni 4-in-1 Cart and worked with Cello Lighting to design and manufacture the unit. The cart is designed with UV-C surface technology, UV-C air technology, Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI), and HEPA filtration to provide four disinfection solutions in one portable unit. Various industries have used all of these technologies separately to fight viruses and pathogens in the past.

This unique, patent-pending technology allows for continuous room disinfection. The cart uses NPBI and HEPA filtration when rooms are occupied and UV-C disinfection when rooms are unoccupied. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FSG has helped many schools and businesses obtain both ultraviolet lighting and needlepoint bipolar disinfection solutions for their buildings. According to Erickson, "By using both technologies together in this unit, along with HEPA filtration, we can provide constant viral load reduction."

This state-of-the-art 4-in-1 technology also comes with a 36-month manufacturer's warranty and has an option to ship with four replacement UV-C lamps and three replacement filters. FSG also offers a rental program and helps find available grant money to help pay for the unit.

FSG is committed to helping all businesses keep their facilities clean and safe both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. FSG has units in stock in the United States for the Omni 4-in-1 cart and is ready to get one to you as quickly as possible.

Anyone interested in ordering or learning more about the product can do so by visiting FSG's website www.fsg.com or by calling (888) 695-3681.

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 38 year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services.

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. Media@fsgi.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facility-solutions-group-announces-launch-of-brand-new-4-in-1-facility-disinfection-cart-301252914.html

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group