Facility Management Services Market In India To Grow By $ 13.43 Bn In Environmental & Facilities Services Industry | Technavio

CBRE Group Inc., Cushman & Wakefield Plc, and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. are the three major market participants for the facility management services market in India.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " Rising levels of outsourcing in building management and the development of SEZs and mega food parks will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the facility management services market in India. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The facility management services market size in India in the environmental & facilities services industry is expected to grow by USD 13.43 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Facility Management Services Market in India Environmental & Facilities Services Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist facility management services market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the facility management services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the facility management services market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the facility management services market vendors in India

Facility Management Services Market in India Environmental & Facilities Services Industry 2021-2025 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the facility management services market. CBRE Group Inc., Cushman & Wakefield Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Quess Corp. Ltd., SILA Group, SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., Sodexo Group, Tenon Facility Management India Pvt Ltd, and Updater Services Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Facility Management Services Market in India Size

Size Facility Management Services Market in India Trends

Trends Facility Management Services Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the impact of technology in managing building facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the Facility Management Services Market growth in India during the next few years. However, employee attrition and training may threaten the growth of the market.

