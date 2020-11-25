Facilio And Belimo Join Forces To Advance IoT-driven Connected Building Environments

PADOVA, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio, a leading AI-driven property operations & maintenance (O&M) platform, and Belimo, a global market leader in HVAC field devices, announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the buildings industry by delivering connected and sustainable environments.

Addressing the growing need for efficient building operations, Facilio and Belimo will help real estate owners, operators, and service providers turn IoT data into operational insights and workflows to optimize building performance and comfort in real-time.

"For customers who are shifting to an agile, data-driven operating model, Facilio and Belimo will deliver a single connected operational environment, helping them gain complete real-time visibility and control of their space and equipment. We are excited to partner with market leader Belimo to significantly impact how the real estate industry transforms their property operations with data," said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO & Founder, Facilio.

Facilio's O&M platform harnesses IoT and aggregates hard-to-access building data to optimize HVAC systems and building performance in real-time, implementing effective sustainability measures, and elevating the tenant experience - all from one place. Facilio works with estate owners and operators to provide real-time building performance to help them take action when needed versus traditional reactive changes.

"The real estate industry is engaged in creating sustainable buildings and contributing to ESG goals through digital transformation and industry collaborations. The synergy between Belimo's digital ecosystem and Facilio's O&M platform leverage available data to unlock the potential of connected buildings and address the new challenges," said Salvatore Cataldi, Global Strategic Building IoT Expert, Belimo.

Belimo sensors, control valves, and damper actuators for HVAC applications meet the ever-evolving needs of connected buildings and provide easy access to the devices' valuable data. With system integration into the building management systems, every Belimo IoT device has an additional digital identity that offers an open interaction in a digital ecosystem. This digital identity provides a dynamic platform for implementing new applications with different partners at every integration level.

With the contributions of Belimo's IoT ecosystem, Facilio's cloud-based O&M solution provides:

Remote Asset Performance & Optimization: Remote monitoring and control of multiple building assets, through a "single-pane-of-glass" interface. With automated ML-driven Fault Detection & Diagnostics to optimize HVAC performance and energy efficiency in real time.

Remote monitoring and control of multiple building assets, through a "single-pane-of-glass" interface. With automated ML-driven Fault Detection & Diagnostics to optimize HVAC performance and energy efficiency in real time. Sustainability Management: Provide real-time energy consumption analytics, measurement and verification, performance benchmarking, digitized electronic content management, reporting, and more.

Provide real-time energy consumption analytics, measurement and verification, performance benchmarking, digitized electronic content management, reporting, and more. Automated Maintenance: Customizable and automated workflows; preventive, condition-based, and predictive maintenance.

Customizable and automated workflows; preventive, condition-based, and predictive maintenance. Seamless Tenant & Occupant Experiences: An app to help tenants, owners, and facility managers work remotely and access data, initiate tenant service requests, and visitor and vendor management.

With a renewed focus on operational excellence and an emphasis on delivering a safe, sustainable, efficient built environment, the collaboration between Belimo and Facilio O&M solution enhances the real estate industry to innovate faster and meet today's fast-changing market needs.

About Belimo: Headquartered in Switzerland, Belimo is the global market leader in the development, production and sales of field devices for controlling heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Sensors, control valves and damper actuators make up the company's core business. Founded in 1975, the company has been listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) since 1995, and employs around 1,900 people in over 80 countries. Belimo has developed intelligent IoT-enabled devices for HVAC systems that provide valuable data for customers to improve efficiency of installation and commissioning, to control, service and optimize buildings more efficiently and remotely, to meet the needs of the future buildings.

About Facilio: Facilio is the leading AI-based property operations platform that helps real estate portfolios aggregate building data, optimize performance in real-time, and control operations - all from one place. With its hardware-agnostic IoT Edge agent, Facilio aggregates hard-to-access building data onto a single platform-within days and not weeks. Facilio provides a suite of apps for O&M management including maintenance management, connected buildings solutions, and tenant experience management. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare & retail categories use Facilio across 60 million square feet to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value & de-risk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Padova, Dubai, Chennai & Singapore, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management.

For more information please contact:

FACILIO IncNivedha Sridhar, Director, Content & Growth Marketing+91 9790828258, Nivedha@facilio.com Neha Kaul, PR & Communications+971 50 4507068, 259845@email4pr.com

BELIMO Holding AG Andreas Meile, Head Global Communications+41 43 843 66 96, andreas.meile@belimo.ch Salvatore Cataldi, Global Strategic Building IoT Expert+41 43 843 64 10, salvatore.cataldi@belimo.ch Dennis Johannesen, Digital Business Development AP/Global Cord+41 43 843 66 25, dennis.johannesen@belimo.ch

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facilio-and-belimo-join-forces-to-advance-iot-driven-connected-building-environments-301180304.html

SOURCE Facilio