Facial Wipes Market In Personal Products Industry | $ 3.72 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial wipes market is poised to grow by USD 3.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial wipes market is poised to grow by USD 3.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Discover personal products industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The facial wipes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies premiumization through good quality products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The facial wipes market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the expansion of distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the facial wipes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The facial wipes market covers the following areas:

Facial Wipes Market SizingFacial Wipes Market ForecastFacial Wipes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Beiersdorf AG

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Rockline Industries

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:Global Baby Wipes Market - Global baby wipes market is segmented by technology (spunlace technology, airlaid technology, coform technology, needle punch technology, and other technologies), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market - Global wet tissue and wipe market is segmented by technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), application (personal care, household, and industrial, commercial, and institutional), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global facial wipes market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wet facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dry facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Rockline Industries

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/facial-wipes-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/facial-wipesmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facial-wipes-market-in-personal-products-industry---3-72-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301365660.html

SOURCE Technavio