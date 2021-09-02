Facial Injectables Market To Register $ 2.76 Bn Growth During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Reports

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the facial injectables market is likely to register a CAGR of 8.91% while registering an incremental growth of USD 2.76 billion during 2021-2025.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Facial Injectables Market can now be gained through our report.

The facial injectables market will witness a superior impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Facial Injectables Market Players

AbbVie Inc.

The company operates through a single business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications. The company offers facial injectables such as Juvederm and Botox.

Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd.

The company provides facial injectable solutions to consumers called Hexagonal Hyaluronic Acid Formulation (HHAF), which helps to nourish and moisture their skin.

Croma Pharma GmbH

The company offers facial injectable products such as HA filters, threads, skincare, and others.

Facial Injectables Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Facial injectables market is segmented as below:

Product

Botox



Dermal Fillers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The facial injectables market is driven by a shift from invasive to minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. In addition, other factors such as an increase in beauty consciousness among consumers and growing demand for facial injectables among the older population are expected to trigger the facial injectables market toward witnessing a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

