Job seekers who receive credentials through Facebook Blueprint—Facebook's platform offering online learning courses, training programs, and certifications related to digital marketing—can take advantage of a new ZipRecruiter-powered website to find their...

Job seekers who receive credentials through Facebook Blueprint—Facebook's platform offering online learning courses, training programs, and certifications related to digital marketing—can take advantage of a new ZipRecruiter-powered website to find their next great opportunity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005947/en/

Facebook Blueprint certificates can be uploaded to ZipRecruiter profiles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Job seekers can learn about Facebook's digital certification programs in ZipRecruiter's Course Catalog ( https://www.ziprecruiter.com/candidate/elearning), a curated menu of online training opportunities. Once an individual completes a course and receives a credential, the job seeker can connect with employers seeking these in-demand, newly acquired skills through the new ZipRecruiter-powered website ( https://www.facebookcertificationjobs.com/). To explore even more opportunities, the job seeker can import their credentials to their ZipRecruiter profile and get access to millions of additional opportunities available through ZipRecruiter's marketplace.

"The job market has shifted tremendously over the past year. In the wake of the pandemic, Americans are turning from community colleges and universities towards more affordable online training programs, and employers are moving from degree-based hiring to a focus on skills and competencies," says ZipRecruiter CEO and co-founder Ian Siegel. "ZipRecruiter is excited to team up with Facebook to expand career opportunities for more Americans and create streamlined pathways into attractive new-collar jobs."

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter® ( www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter's powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years 1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2. 2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster. 2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005947/en/