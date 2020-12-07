Face Mask Irritation Driving You Crazy? A New Soothing Mist Is Here To The Rescue.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A first of its kind fine hydrating mist, the Mask Relief Spray soothes sensitive and irritated skin to deliver long-lasting relief for people experiencing skin irritation associated with wearing a mask. It helps alleviate redness, dry skin, clogged pores, dermatitis, and acne prone skin.

Our Mask Relief Spray was developed by Evolution Actives Director of Research and Innovation Jeni Masby whose aunt, a cardiology supervisor at a major hospital, asked for a product to help her and her team with skin irritation they were experiencing due to wearing a face mask for their 12-hour shifts.

After relentless research into the causes of skin irritation associated with face masks and coverings, Jeni and her team formulated a product using natural, clinically proven ingredients at effective levels to help hydrate, soothe and rejuvenate skin.

"The results and feedback were overwhelmingly positive," said President of Evolution Actives, Justin Brown. "We couldn't keep up with the requests, so we decided to commercially manufacture the Mask Relief Spray."

It is now trusted and used daily by medical professionals, teachers, food industry workers, and individuals seeking relief from frequent mask wearing.

Evolution Actives is a skin care marketing company utilizing effective, natural and clinically proven ingredients. Evolution Actives leadership has 50 plus years in the skincare industry with a wide array of access to the newest, most innovative and highest quality active ingredients. Based in the USA, our experienced research and development team formulates products based on the current needs and demands of the market.

