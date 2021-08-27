Face Cream Market To Record $ 7.89 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., And Beiersdorf AG Among Others| Analyzing Growth In Personal Products Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the face cream market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 7.89 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for natural and organic face creams is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the growing concerns over safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams will challenge market growth.

The face cream market report is segmented by product (anti-aging cream, skin whitening and sun protection cream, and moisturizer and anti-acne cream) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for face cream in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amorepacific Group - The company offers anti-aging sets which visibly improve fine lines and wrinkles, enhance suppleness, firm and nourish the skin with these advanced formulas that target multiple signs of aging.

- The company offers anti-aging sets which visibly improve fine lines and wrinkles, enhance suppleness, firm and nourish the skin with these advanced formulas that target multiple signs of aging. Amway Corp. - The company offers face cream under the brand name of Attitude.

- The company offers face cream under the brand name of Attitude. Beiersdorf AG

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

