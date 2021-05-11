Fable launches LeVar Burton Book Club, spotlighting Burton's favorite authors and storytellers.

New platform for book clubs and social reading with the mission to improve mental wellness, expands to monthly membership offering with its first premium FABLE BOOK CLUB and free FABLE FOLIO with books and stories hand-selected by beloved actor and everyone's favorite "reader," LEVAR BURTON.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FABLE, the pioneering social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader and creative visionary PADMASREE WARRIOR, proudly launches the LEVAR BURTON BOOK CLUB. FABLE uniquely allows members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books and is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with family, friends and colleagues, with no advertising and no unlawful selling of user data. Every three months BURTON will add three new books to the Folio and select one book each month from the Folio for his Book Club to read together.

FABLE Folios spotlight exceptional book recommendations handpicked by tastemakers, experts, acclaimed authors, world-class athletes, and industry titans. BURTON leads the first premium FABLE Book Club and joins Folio curators such as Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, and Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more, whose recommendations are available as part of the app's free content. Each Folio comes with a custom Book Club Discussion Guide to help readers enjoy the book with their community.

For his first Folio, BURTON hand-selected books written exclusively by Black authors to read alongside FABLE'S premium subscription members. The first book BURTON has chosen to read with his book club is James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On The Mountain," with which he shares a deeply personal connection.

"For my first FABLE Folio I selected books that have had a tremendous impact on my life," said BURTON. "At a time when Black people had very little representation in the publishing industry, Baldwin delivered a debut novel that introduced to the world an essential voice in American Literature. I invite everyone to join me on FABLE as I am both inspired and energized by the opportunity to not only re-read this story but also share my point of view and hear everyone else's as we read together." - LEVAR BURTON

Other books and stories in BURTON's free Folio include " Parable of the Sower" by Octavia Butler and " The Fire This Time" edited by Jesmyn Ward. Every three months BURTON will add three new books to the Folio and select one book each month from the Folio for his Book Club to read together.

" LEVAR BURTON is synonymous with reading and has been a true advocate for the mental wellness benefits that reading provides for all ages," said PADMASREE WARRIOR, founder of FABLE and one of the tech industry's most respected executives. "As we expand FABLE, our goal is to continue to work with partners who share our mission to improve mental wellness through reading and engage in meaningful conversations and human connections through digital book clubs, curated folios and social reading." - PADMASREE WARRIOR

FABLE's free offering will continue to offer robust content allowing anyone to join free digital book clubs and read along with well-read experts and tastemakers. FABLE Free Featured Reading Clubs include The Mom Project , Fierce Females , Ask Your Developer , Crime & Punishment , Read with Netflix and Shadow and Bone Book Club . These open book clubs offer a range of reading experiences, from personal development classics to technology leadership to literary masterpieces. With ebooks from all the majors and indie publishers available for purchase in its webstore, FABLE has millions of books for readers to choose from.

FABLE has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures , M13 , Defy , Breyer Capital , and other leading investors.

ABOUT LEVAR BURTON is an actor, director, educator & cofounder of the award-winning Skybrary App; former host and executive producer of PBS's "Reading Rainbow;" and a lifelong children's literacy advocate. He hosts his own podcast, ' LeVar Burton Reads' sharing the best short fiction and handpicked by the best voice in podcasting. BURTON also has a new YouTubeSeries 'This Is My Story' which highlights racism in America. BURTON starred as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed mini-series ROOTS. BURTON also starred as Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION television series and in feature films. BURTON has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards along with 27 Daytime Emmy nominations, culminating in 21 wins. During its 26-year run1983 to 2009 READING RAINBOW was not only one of the longest running children's television shows in history but won more that 25 awards including 10 for outstanding series and the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award.BURTON has also been nominated twice for the Spoken Word Grammy Award and won in 1999, for narrating "The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr."

ABOUT FABLE'S FOUNDER, PADMASREE WARRIOR Padmasree Warrior is the Founder, President, and CEO of FABLE. Previously, Padma was the Chief Executive Officer of NIO U.S., a manufacturer of smart, electric and autonomous vehicles. In this role she scaled the company from start-up to a successful IPO in three years. Prior to NIO, Warrior served as the Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Cisco. Warrior has been widely recognized for her creative, visionary leadership. Forbes has named her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" for three years running. The International Alliance for Women gave her the World of Difference Award. Business Insider called her one of the "25 Most Influential Women in Wireless." The Wall Street Journal has called her one of "50 Women to Watch." Fast Company included her among the "100 Most Creative People in Business." The Economic Times listed her as "the 11th Most Influential Global Indian." Warrior serves on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.

