Fable Celebrates Third Book In LeVar Burton Book Club With Event Featuring Jesmyn Ward

A platform for book clubs and social reading with the mission to improve mental wellness, Fable celebrates the LeVar Burton book club's third book with an event featuring Jesmyn Ward and LeVar Burton.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fable, the social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader Padmasree Warrior, announced that the LeVar Burton Book Club would host its first live virtual event on August 31st, 2021, at 5pm PDT. The event will feature LeVar Burton and Jesmyn Ward in conversation about the 2016 collection of essays she curated, "The Fire This Time." The event is free and open to the public. Interested participants can register here .

LeVar Burton's premium book club has over 500 engaged members, who have read three books so far: James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On The Mountain," Octavia Butler's "Parable of the Sower," and most recently "The Fire This Time" edited by Jesmyn Ward. Fable clubs uniquely allow members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books, and is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with family, friends and colleagues. Following the event, LeVar Burton will share the next book his club will read.

"Throughout her career, Ward has written with honesty and guts about Black lives, the experiences of poor people in the South, and her hopes for the future," said Burton of "The Fire This Time" editor. He continued: "I wholeheartedly agree with Ward's proud description: 'All these essays give me hope. I believe there is power in words, power in asserting our existence, our experience, our lives, through words. That sharing our stories confirms our humanity.'"

In addition to book clubs, Fable members have access to Folios: lists of exceptional book recommendations handpicked by tastemakers, experts, acclaimed authors, world-class athletes, and industry titans. Burton joins Folio curators such as Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, and Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more, whose recommendations are available as part of the app's free content. Each book club book comes with a custom Book Club Discussion Guide to help readers enjoy the book with their community.

Fable has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures , M13 , Defy , Breyer Capital , and other leading investors.

About Fable's founder, Padmasree Warrior

Padmasree Warrior is the Founder, President, and CEO of Fable. Previously, Padma was the Chief Executive Officer of NIO U.S., a manufacturer of smart, electric and autonomous vehicles. In this role she scaled the company from start-up to a successful IPO in three years. Prior to NIO, Warrior served as the Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Cisco. Warrior has been widely recognized for her creative, visionary leadership. Forbes has named her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" for three years running. The International Alliance for Women gave her the World of Difference Award. Business Insider called her one of the "25 Most Influential Women in Wireless." The Wall Street Journal has called her one of "50 Women to Watch." Fast Company included her among the "100 Most Creative People in Business." The Economic Times listed her as "the 11th Most Influential Global Indian." Warrior serves on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.

